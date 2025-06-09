Beyond the Gates spoilers: Hayley’s not the only one expecting?

Hearing the news that Beyond the Gates’ Hayley (Marquita Goings) is allegedly pregnant with Bill’s (Timon Kyle Durrett) child, we couldn’t help but entertain a few baby-related theories.

For starters, we’ve previously floated the possibility that Hayley actually isn’t pregnant. Recently, Dani (Karla Mosley) hurled a big accusation at her rival, claiming Hayley was lying about being pregnant. Hayley dismissed the comment, but we couldn’t discount that Dani may be onto something.

We also kicked around the notion that Hayley’s pregnancy wouldn’t end as she envisioned. It’s not uncommon in the soap world for pregnancies to be laced with chaos and lots of drama. So, is there a possibility that Hayley loses her child in a tragic accident caused by one of the Duprees? Of course there is.

Arielle Prepetit, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Now, allow us to introduce another theory into the mix — a dueling pregnancy. What if in the next few weeks, someone else learns they’re expecting, taking some of the shine off of Hayley? Ashley (Jen Jacob) could learn that she’s carrying Derek’s (Ben Gavin) baby. The couple just got past their rough patch about living together, so there may be concerns about whether now is the right time for the duo to bring a kid into the world.

There’s also a chance that Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) and Jacob (Jibre Hordges) could find out they’re expecting a child. Naomi and Hayley used to be best friends before they became enemies, so this could prove to be quite the storyline. Naomi pregnant with Bill’s first grandchild while Hayley carries Bill’s youngest child.

While both theoretical pregnancies could be entertaining, we’d much rather see Naomi’s mother unexpectedly pregnant. Yes, we’re talking about Dani. Her carrying Andre’s baby would be downright awesome. Talk about sending shockwaves through Fairmount Crest.

Sean Freeman and Karla Mosley, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

We’re fairly confident that neither Dani nor Andre (Sean Freeman) is thinking about babies, despite their several romps in the hay. Although Andre may be excited about the prospect of being a father, we aren’t sure Dani would be thrilled… at first anyway. She’s already raised two daughters and may have believed she wouldn’t have to start over at this stage in her life. However, as the news settles, she may grow to fall in love with the idea.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oh, and can you imagine Bill learning that not only have Dani and Andre been hooking up, but they’re expecting? The provocative attorney would likely be very upset to see his ex move on, and we suspect jealousy would rear its ugly head. Lastly, Hayely and Dani being pregnant at the same time could make the local childbirth class in town quite chaotic.

So what do you think? Would you like to see dueling pregnancies between Hayley and Dani?