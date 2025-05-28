Beyond the Gates spoilers: Hayley’s baby emergency?

As it turns out, on Beyond the Gates, Hayley (Marquita Goings) is pregnant with Bill’s (Timon Kyle Durrett) child after all. While Hayley is thrilled and Bill is on board the baby train, most of Fairmont Crest probably won’t be ready to throw the couple a baby shower. Chelsea’s (RhonniRose Mantilla) reaction is likely a preview of what’s to come.

Chelsea wasted no time letting her “wicked” stepmother know she was not happy about the baby news. In fact, Chelsea let her know that even pregnant, Hayley will remain an outsider, and her child will join her in the ostracized cold. And if we deem Chelsea’s response harsh, we can only imagine how Dani (Karla Mosley) will react.

When Beyond the Gates first kicked off, Dani was forced to sit through Bill and Hayley’s wedding, which led to her making a series of bad decisions. For starters, she took a gun to the ceremony, then followed that up with some heavy drinking to cope with her broken heart. Thankfully, she’s seemed to land back on her feet after her downward spiral, thanks in large part to Andre (Sean Freeman). (We’re holding out hope that Dani soon realizes Andre is the one for her, but we digress.)

Karla Mosley and RhonniRose Mantilla, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

Now Leslie causing Nicole’s miscarriage sounds deplorable, we know. However, over the years in daytime, we’ve seen some pretty deplorable things from soap villains to include kidnapping, theft, sexual assault and murder. So we have no reason not to think that Leslie could be capable of the worst.

If our theory proves correct, then we have to think about who may put the pieces together about Leslie’s dirty deed. Our guts tell us that there’s a chance Kat solves this mystery. She’s already on Leslie’s trail about Lauren, so who’s to say Kat won’t discover more? Not for nothing, the young Richardson is very intuitive.

Our other guess would be that Nicole herself learns of the crime. Leslie has been poking Nicole since the infamous anniversary party, so it’s easy to picture Nicole taking a stand against Leslie and investigating her rival. Then, once the investigation is complete, Nicole could attain the smoking gun, which we are sure would infuriate Nicole. Could the graceful and congenial Nicole then unleash some true Dupree wrath?

For now, this theory about Leslie is just that. However, it’s one we will be on the lookout for in the future.

