The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill doubles down?

Despite the circumstances, will Dollar Bill continue refusing to accept blame for everything that Luna has done in The Bold and the Beautiful?

At this point, Bill (Don Diamont) is rushing to the hospital to see Liam (Scott Clifton) because Luna (Lisa Yamada) shot him. He has no idea that Liam was already dying of a brain tumor.

He knows Luna has been up to no good, but Bill has been blissfully unaware of everything that has transpired since she left the Spencer Estate thanks to the pardon he secured for her.

He doesn’t know that Luna has been targeting Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and interacting with Hayes (Bryan David Garlick). He doesn’t know that Luna has been fixated on Will (Crew Morrow) and that Will attempted to ensnare Luna in a sting operation that ended with her aiming a gun at him.

Bill has somehow remained oblivious to it all.

Now he’s walking into a hornet’s nest. Steffy and Hope (Annika Noelle) are devastated that Liam has been shot, of course, but the even bigger travesty is that Liam was dying already. His days are numbered and now, thanks to Luna, they’ve possibly been cut even shorter.

Bill hasn’t wanted to admit that he did anything wrong when he brought Luna to his home on house arrest, or when he obtained a full pardon for her. The only person who seemed happy to have Luna running free was Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), but things have changed now that Nine-Toed Sheila is down to eight toes after Luna shot her in the foot. (Talk about an insult to injury…)

All Bill wants is to see his son, but will he find that he can’t get through to Liam without admitting, once and for all, that he royally messed up by getting Luna out of jail? Upon learning that Luna is dead, will he double down that it was the right call to give her a chance at a better life than what she had with her mother?

Bill’s walking into the lion’s den as he heads to the hospital to see his son. The big question is whether he’ll be able to say he’s sorry for the damage he’s caused, or if he’ll double down and make things even worse by refusing to acknowledge his role in the whole mess.