Under a Dark Sun episode 3 recap: will Alba sign Béatrice's murder deal?

Under a Dark Sun is a new French murder mystery on Netflix starring Ava Baya as a young mother accused of murder. Here's everything that happened in the third episode...

The episode opens in the past with Alba showing her boyfriend her positive pregnancy test. We then see her finding baby Leo next to her druggie boyfriend out of it with a needle beside him. We see them arguing, and he hits her. She looks furious; it's not clear what happens next, but we see police sirens as she cradles Leo.

In the present, Béatrice tries to persuade Alba to sign her murder deal. Alba sees the ghost of her dead ex, who says it's about time she went to prison after what she did to him. Then we see the ghost of her real father, Arnaud, telling her that she was protecting her son and not to listen to her ex. Alba rips up the contract and walks out.

Mathieu is sleeping with one of the women with whom they're negotiating the sale. She asks on the way out if the whole secret heir thing has been put to bed.

In Mathieu's pocket is a photo of Alba. Mathieu makes an anonymous call to the cops, saying the murder weapon is at Alba’s place.

Alba refuses a deal with (Image credit: Netflix)

Where is Noor?

Alba is at Noor's with Samira, another worker, and Valentin. She seems to have left. But Alba says something must have happened to her because she was going to tell her who killed Arnaud.

Samira tells Alba she saw Noor in a car belonging to the family. She says it’s Mathieu’s car.

Mathieu tells his mother he thinks he's found a way of getting another chance with Omar.

Leo asks Alba if she killed her boss. He asks if she’s ever shot anyone in self-defence. She says no. Leo says he believes her.

Mathieu fumes at Valentin over the flowers being burnt, saying security is his job. "This is about your inheritance war, yeah? Nothing to do with me," he replies. Mathieu tries to fire Valentin, but he scoffs and says that if he weren't his father's son, he'd have been fired years ago.

Mathieu shoves him to the ground and tells him it's his last day on the farm.

Alba gets a call from the chief cop, making clear he's aware of her previous murder accusation.

Lucie says Mathieu should have spoken to her before firing their main employee. Mathieu turns on her and says what does she do apart from the accounts. The accounts seem quite crucial in a major business! Lucie says she wants to go to the cops because she believes their mother murdered their father. Mathieu says what weapon? And pretends Lucie is lying about finding the murder weapon, which he makes clear he's planted in Alba's home.

Alba goes to see Manon. Manon can't believe Alba didn't mention she’d been accused of murder before. Alba says he fell to his death and points out she was 16 at the time, while he was 25. One of the cops searches Alba's home but doesn't find the weapon. The cops argue over whether they should be looking at other suspects.

Béatrice, Mathieu and Lucie are quite the family! (Image credit: Netflix)

Alba and Valentin find a secret lair

Leo produces the gun and places it on Manon’s desk!

Béatrice is back at the casino.

Alba finds Mathieu’s car and is about to break in when Valentin arrives and says it will be much easier with the key, and gives it to her.

Together, they look at the car's sat nav history and find he was in the middle of a forest at 3 am. Together, they drive to the woods. Valentin says her father was a good boss.

Back at the casino, Béatrice is having a bad run on roulette when Jacques arrives and they go for a drink. Jacques thinks she's a gambling addict. She denies it. But then she admits it. Jacques says she owes the casino around 100,00 euros, that’s quite the losing streak! Jacques says that's the hidden debt Arnaud owed. Jaques reveals he lent Aranud the money to pay off her gambling debt. Jacques wants his money. He creepily says he has a solution to get her out of this mess.

Alba and Valentin arrive in the middle of the woods. They find a spooky building. They find a secret basement. Inside is a bed and a DVD. Alba puts the DVD on, and the video is of Noor, and something so shocking happens that Alba gasps. The TV then switches to CCTV footage of Alba's home, and she's stunned to see footage of her and her son. Valentin notices a camera. They’re being watched and flee.

They go outside, and one of the cops, Lucas, is there. Suddenly, he's shot in the head! More bullets follow. They manage to get in the car and escape.

Mathieu is having trouble managing without Valentin. Lucie and Oliver are having a sexy video call when she suddenly ruins the mood by telling him her father has died! She adds that her mother or brother might be a murderer. She continues that she hasn’t told her family about him. She gets upset and hangs up.

The lead cop tries to phone Lucas, but there’s no reply as he's dead!.

Alba goes to collect Leo and is shocked to find her adopted dad there. He says Leo called him. Leo says he's fed up with her lies and wants a normal life. Leo heads off with Alba's adopted dad. After he leaves, Alba breaks down.

Mathieu is having a drink in a restaurant. Lucie joins him. Mathieu jokingly confesses to killing their father. Lucie says she's leaving the estate to move to London with her boyfriend. Béatrice and Jacques walk in. Turns out Jacques' deal to save Béatrice is for them to wed. The kids look shocked, not surprisingly, that their mother is getting hitched so soon after their father’s death. Mathieu almost chokes to death at the news! Lucie storms out.

Manon shows Alba the gun Leo found. Manon says even if it was planted, she has to go to the police. Alba says she will deal with the gun and says Manon is no longer her lawyer.

Leo and his granddad are driving when someone aggressively comes up in a car from the rear.

Alba and Valentin are at the police station. Alba gets a text warning her not to talk to the police.

We see that Leo's car has crashed.

Alba looks at her phone, and she's warned that her son will be killed if she speaks to the cops, and there’s a photo of a kidnapped Leo!