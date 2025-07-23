The mystery of Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date has been solved — I’m counting down the days until the new season
Plus the OMITB season 5 cast is officially confirmed.
We’re getting new episodes of Only Murders in the Building in less than two months people!
Hulu officially announced that the Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere is arriving on Tuesday, September 9; the comedy/mystery show will stream on Disney Plus in the UK. The first three episodes of the new season are going to be available to watch right away, with single episodes releasing weekly after that.
On top of that great news, we also have the official synopsis for Only Murders in the Building season 5 and the returning and new cast members for this season. Let’s start with the synopsis:
“After their beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”
In addition to the lead trio of Martin, Short and Gomez, returning cast members for this season include Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard, Meryl Streep as Loretta, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams, Richard Kind as Vince Fish and Nathan Lane as Teddy Diams (the latter returning for the first time since season 2).
New additions to the Only Murders in the Building cast include Téa Leoni (though she did have a brief appearance in the season 4 finale), Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest and Jermaine Fowler.
The only thing we’re missing is a trailer for the new season, but hopefully that will arrive soon.
Only Murders in the Building is one of my favorite TV shows right now, so I’m beyond ecstatic to finally know when the series is coming back, even if I have to wait about a week longer than usual (most previous seasons premiered the last week of August, while season 5 arrives the second week of September). With the introduction of the mafia and a cast of A-list guest stars, which may be the show’s biggest group yet, this makes Only Murders in the Building season 5 a must-watch in my books.
If you want to catch up with where things left off with the series, you can read our Only Murders in the Building season 4 ending explained feature or watch the episode for yourself on Hulu or Disney Plus (subscription required).
Michael Balderston is What to Watch’s assistant managing editor and lead movie writer, , writing movie reviews and highlighting new and classic movies on streaming services; he also covers a range of TV shows, including those in the Taylor Sheridan universe, Slow Horses, Only Murders in the Building, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live and more, as well as the best ways to watch some major US sporting events.
Based outside of Washington, D.C., Michael's previous experience includes writing for Awards Circuit, TV Technology and The Wrap.
Michael’s favorite movie of all time is Casablanca, while his favorite TV show is Seinfeld. Some 2025 favorites include Sinners, One of Them Days and Black Bag for movies, and The Pitt on TV. Follow on Michael Balderston on Letterboxd.
