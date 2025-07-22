Shetland's Ashley Jensen teases changing Ruth/Tosh relationship in new series

Shetland star Ashley Jensen has teased that we will see a change in the dynamic between the lead characters in the upcoming new series.

Shetland season 10 will see a complex new case for tenacious crime-fighting duo DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) and DI Alison "Tosh" McIntosh (Alison O'Donnell).

They travel to the isolated fictional hamlet of Lunniswick to investigate the suspicious death of a retired social worker.

“I love playing Ruth,” Ashley tells us. "She's fiercely independent and doesn't care what other people’s opinion is of her!"

Ashley joined as Calder in 2023 (Image credit: ITV)

Ashley, who made her debut as Ruth in 2023 to replace Douglas Henshall's outgoing DI Jimmy Perez, is also delighted at the way her and co-star Alison's on-screen partnership is involving. And teases that the new series will see a change.

“Alison and I have gone from strength to strength, as have Rush and Tosh. And this season, without giving too much away, the dynamic shifts between them. We see them where they’re both flawed and human.”

Luckily, the pair can again rely on the help of returning regulars DC Sandy Wilson (Steven Robertson), Sgt Billy McCabe (Lewis Howden), and pathologist Cora McLean (Anne Kidd).

Calder and Tosh have become a great team (Image credit: BBC/Silverprint Films)

Amandaland’s Samuel Anderson joins the cast as new procurator fiscal Matt Blake, while guest stars include Louise Brealey (Sherlock), Ellie Haddington (Motherland), and Clive Russell (Dept. Q).

Filming has been taking place for Shetland over the summer ahead of it returning to BBC One most likely this autumn.

Alison previously said: "I'm really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways."

Shetland season 10 is expected to air on BBC One in the autumn of 2025. See our best BBC dramas guide for more series to enjoy.