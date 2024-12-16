Shetland season 10: everything we know

Shetland season 10 is officially on the way following the huge success of Shetland season 9.

The series has only recently finished but fans are already looking ahead to the next outing for Calder (Ashley Jensen) and Tosh (Alison O'Donnell). It's been confirmed by the BBC that the pair will return for a new series of the crime series.

Alison said about the show coming back: "I could not be happier that Shetland is returning... and am so excited to get started. I'm really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways."

Ashley said: "The Shetland Isles are breath-taking — without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to. I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon."

Here's everything we know…

Tosh (Alison O'Donnell) will face a new case (Image credit: BBC/Silverprint Films/Jamie Simpson)

Shetland season 10 will be filming in 2025 with the series expected to be shown on BBC One in the autumn. There's no official confirmation about exactly when it will air but that's been the recent pattern. It's then expected to be made available to US fans via BritBox.

Shetland season 10 plot

While it's far too early for official plot details we know the show will pick up from the previous series with Calder and Tosh now firm friends. When Calder arrived on Shetland in season 8 things were tense between the pair, but now they're getting on well and have become a great crime-fighting team. Calder now sees her future in Shetland and hopefully, this will be a cop pairing that can go on and on. When Douglas Henshall left the series at the end of series 7 as DI Jimmy Perez, the show’s original leading man, it was uncertain how the drama would progress without him. But there are no such concerns now.

Cast

Ashley Jensen will return as DI Ruth Calder and Alison O'Donnell as Tosh. Regulars Steven Robertson (Sandy), Lewis Howden (Billy) and Anne Kidd (Cora) are all expected to return as well. There's no clues yet as to who the guest stars will be.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.

Shetland season 10 behind the scenes

Shetland season 10 will be filmed in locations on the Shetland Isles and across Scotland. Shetland is a Silverprint Pictures production (part of ITV Studios) for the BBC. Shetland is internationally distributed by ITV Studios.