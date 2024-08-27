Whitstable Pearl season 3: plot, cast, filming locations and everything we know

Filming has wrapped on Whitstable Pearl season 3, which means new episodes of Acorn TV’s charming coastal crime drama are on the horizon.

Inspired by Julie Wassmer’s murder-mystery novel series, the new outing will follow Kerry Godliman as restaurateur-turned-PI Pearl Nolan, as she uncovers a series of colourful new crimes in Kent.

Also returning are Frances Barber as Pearl's razor-sharp mother, Dolly, Howard Charles as brooding DCI Mike McGuire and Robert Webb (who joined in season 2) as laidback supply teacher Tom Grant.

When What To Watch caught up with Frances last month for this interview , we held back some of her exciting news about season 3 in order not to disclose spoilers for the launch of season 2 on U. Now, however, here’s the second part of that lovely and very interesting chat where the fabulous star tells us what to expect from Whitstable Pearl season 3…

Warning — spoilers beyond this point

The details of when Whitstable Pearl season 3 will air are currently unknown, but if the previous two outings of the warm whodunnit are anything to go by, the new series will air exclusively on Acorn TV globally before finding a home on other channels and streaming services.

In the meantime, UK viewers can watch seasons 1 and 2 of Whitstable Pearl on free-to-air streaming service U

“We've literally just finished on season three and we're over the moon because, when we were filming in Whitstable everybody stopped us and said how much they enjoy the banter between me and Kerry as mother and daughter,” says Frances when she joins What To Watch for an exclusive chat. “It’s just been joyous, I can't tell you how happy we are [to return] because we love it and we're like a family now too!”

Whitstable Pearl season 3 — cast and characters

Confirmed returning stars are Kerry Godliman as the eponymous Pearl Nolan, Frances Barber as her man-eating mother, Dolly Nolan, Howard Charles as Pearl’s sometime love interest DCI Mike McGuire and Robert Webb as her season 2 squeeze, supply teacher Tom Grant.

“Tom has sustained his relationship with Pearl into season three, but Dolly wants to shake her because she thinks Tom is boring and knows that her daughter is in love with McGuire.”

Also returning are Rohan Nedd as Pearl's son Charlie Nolan and Isobelle Molloy as Ruby Williams.

“The kids, Ruby and Charlie, are back! In the second series, Charlie went off to Canada because that's where he thinks his father is, and Ruby’s heartbroken because she loves him. But in the third series, he comes back from Canada and… actually that’s all I can say at the minute!”

Its unconfirmed if Emily Head (The Inbetweeners) will be returning as Kat Bergman after her character split up with Mike at the end of season two. It's also currently unknown if Geoff Bell (His Dark Materials) will be returning as Dolly's squeeze Bill Tait.

Grieving Kat and Mike went head to head when their tragic romance fell apart. (Image credit: UKTV)

Whitstable Pearl season 3— episodes

While the specifics of new episodes are under wraps, Frances has provided insight into some of the adventures viewers can expect when the third series becomes available:

“What's going to be interesting for those who stick with us and watch season three is that Howard has gotten really fit. As he’s lost weight since we shot season two, they've put in this whole subplot about Mike going on a journey of self-discovery in order to come to terms with the death of his wife. She had a bucket list that she wasn’t able to fulfill, so he does it for her.

“In the third series you’ll also see Dolly do a bit of detective work! In fact, not ‘a bit’, quite a lot actually. This is for one very practical reason - Kerry wasn't available for three weeks because she had to go to America and Dolly says, ‘Well, yes my daughter is a private detective, but I taught her everything she knows!’ So that solved that and I loved playing detective in some quite tricky storylines about murdering food critics and all kinds of stuff!”

We’re expecting season 3 of Whitstable Pearl to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors and follow a six-episode format.

Whitstable Pearl season 3 — filming locations

The Kent-set series is back on homeground for the third season.

“It was just gorgeous to be back filming the third series in Whitstable. In the second series the viewers saw a lot more of Kent because they branched out a bit, and so, there are some scenes in Dover and in Margate - which felt like coming home for me because I filmed Dreamland in Margate there with Lily Allen and Sheila Reed and absolutely loved it,” says Frances.

“Kent, as we know, is the Garden of England and is beautiful, I think American viewers particularly will love to see it. At one point, during filming someone came up to Howard and said they’d been looking for Pearl’s restaurant for a year, and Howard had to tell them, ‘I’m so sorry but it's in a studio in Limehouse!’ The exterior is in Whitstable, the interior is in a big studio setting because otherwise there's no room for the cameras!”

Whitstable Pearl season 3 — guest stars

There is no information on guest stars in Whitstable Pearl yet. We will update here once that information is released.

Past guest stars, however, have included Jo Martin, Nicola Stephenson, Leon Ockenden, Leah Brotherhead, Oliver Dench, Rishi Nair, Annette Badland and Stephanie Beacham.

Speaking about the popularity of the series, Frances says: “Whitstable Pearl is a bit off the wall, while also being warm and funny - we love the humour in it and that it’s a little bit camp! Also, Whitstable is so filmic. It looks like a lovely sleepy seaside town, yet it lends itself to all kinds of shenanigans each week! I know it sounds cliche, but we do genuinely feel a bit of family now; it's such a joy to see everybody and mess about with them. We also do a lot of improvising on the day, which is really fun.”

Frances on working with Acorn TV

“As well as Whitstable Pearl, I’m in The Chelsea Detective with Adrian Scarborough, which is also Acorn - we’re going into our third series with it as well! I love Acorn. I absolutely love them. It’s like they've got a little rep company going and we’re thrilled about it.”

Is there a trailer for Whitstable Pearl season 3?

Not yet, but once one becomes available we will update this.