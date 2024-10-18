Exclusive: Kerry Godliman reveals all on Whitstable Pearl’s new star-studded series

Kerry Godliman’s coastal crime drama Whitstable Pearl was an instant hit when it first launched on Acorn TV in 2021, endearing itself to audiences with its curious cases, scenic backdrops and the comedian’s warmhearted portrayal of restaurateur turned private eye Pearl Nolan.

Later this month the series returns with Whitstable Pearl season 3 with a string of fresh investigations - including a kidnapping at a psychic fair and the murder of a food critic.

There’s also a treasure trove of guest stars - including EastEnders’ Larry Lamb and Casualty’s Jaye Jacobs - and new developments in the moreish love triangle between Pearl, laidback teacher Tom Grant (Peep Show star Robert Webb) and broody DI Mike McGuire (Top Boy’s Howard Charles), as the series based on Julie Wassmer’s novels continues to go from strength to strength…

Here, After Life and Trigger Point star Kerry shares her thoughts on why, in a sea of crime dramas, the wholesome whodunnit has moored its place in viewers’ hearts…

Kerry Godliman - exclusive interview

How does it feel to be back with a new series, Kerry? “Lovely! It’s got the feeling now of putting on an old jumper. This is the most I’ve ever done of any series, so there’s something really comforting about revisiting it.”

Where do events pick up? “We find Pearl in a good place. She’s very content with Tom. They've been going out for a while now and she’s very relaxed in that relationship, despite what her mum Dolly (The Chelsea Detective’s Frances Barber) says! “Her son Charlie (Harry Wild’s Rohan Nedd) is away exploring Canada, and so Pearl feels liberated by this new chapter. She’s busy too because the restaurant is thriving and she’s got loads of clients and mysteries to solve. “And [after a three month sabbatical] Mike appears to be a changed man!”

We assume this new-found harmony doesn’t last? “Who wants to watch a drama where everyone is happy? The writers are determined to put a fly in the ointment! While Pearl enjoys the comfort and security of her relationship with Tom, she still loves flirting, arguing and solving crimes with DI Mike McGuire. There's a fabulous little love triangle bubbling away! That frisson of possibility is the steam that motors the show’s engine.”

Trace the triangle: Dolly and Ruby rubbernecking is all of us! (Image credit: Acorn TV.)

Can you tell us a little about the opening case that brings Pearl and Mike back into close contact? “It's about a troubled soul called Gemma, who’s been missing for seven years and is assumed dead. Local photographer Izzy (Back’s Penny Downie) is taking pictures on Whitstable Beach when she becomes convinced she spotted her and tells Pearl that Gemma is definitely back.”

What else can viewers look forward to? “There’s a lot of fun with a through-line about an amateur production of The Sound of Music. I won’t give anything away but at the end you do see one character in full glory as Mother Superior. It’s hilarious.”

Larry Lamb, Jaye Jacobs, Marc Baylis and Vicki Michelle are among the guest stars this time round. You must be thrilled? “Totally - one of my favourite things is finding out who they’ve cast as the guest leads. Dave Johns [I, Daniel Blake] is another one, as is the brilliant Kate Robbins who I did After Life with, and Kacey Ainsworth [EastEnders] is very entertaining as a psychic. It’s the loveliest cast and I’m over the moon.”

Kerry is bowled over by the calibre of this year's guests. (Image credit: Acorn TV.)

What else keeps things interesting for you? “I really like Pearl’s journey and the way she’s growing and evolving. In series one she was a fledgling detective, now in season three she’s confident and established.”

Do you have any special memories from filming this season? "I really love being on the Whitstable Pearl restaurant set, and this time it was stunning. There are little tweaks that happen every time they rebuild it. In season one there was a staircase and it didn't go anywhere, so they did away with it in season two. Now in season three they've created another bar area and a little cubby area with a real fireplace and sofas, so it's more of a communal space. "I love the artwork that they use - old black and white pictures of fishermen and fishing boats, huge shells and a conch, fishing nets and a lobster cage - it feels really atmospheric. It’s a lot of fun hanging out on it. When I wasn’t filming sometimes, I’d stay in a bit of the set that wasn’t being used and curl up with a book. It feels like you're in a real seaside pub!"

Why do you think the show has proved such a hit? “There’s a charm and warmth to the show that fans connect with. One of the things I love about Whitstable Pearl is the juxtaposition of humour and drama. The cases can be dark, but they’re not relentlessly grim. It’s a lovely balance.”

In that case, could you be tempted to do a fourth outing? “If they asked, it would be an honour. It’s everyone's dream to play a private detective! I love the vibes of the show, from the relationships to Pearl’s desire to right wrongs. It’s the Agatha Christie tradition of an elbows out woman in a small town fixing problems!”

What’s next for you? “I'm always working on stand up in some form or another with a view to maybe touring it next year, but that's in pencil at the moment, not in a solid pen. Trigger Point is going again and the Spinal Tap sequel is out soon. There was a time in my life where I watched it all the time so getting to hang out with all the Tap guys for a month was sweet shop-tastic!”

The first episode of Whitstable Pearl season 3 is available to watch on Acorn TV from Monday, October 21 2024. Subsequent episodes will be made available on a weekly basis.

