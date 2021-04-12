‘Whitstable Pearl’ – cast, release date, trailer and all about the new crime drama

As you might imagine, new crime series Whitstable Pearl has the picturesque coastal town of Whitstable in Kent as its backdrop. While Whitstable might seem like a quiet, pretty place to live by the sea, under the surface there are all manner of grisly crimes unfolding. In fact, it’s just the place for a detective agency!

Big-hearted local celebrity Pearl Nolan, played by Kerry Godliman, is celebrated in her hometown for her restaurant The Whitstable Pearl. But what many of her customers and neighbours don’t realise is she’s a frustrated sleuth at heart, especially since her police career was cut short many years earlier.

So when Pearl discovers the body of her close family friend, Vinnie, she suspects foul play and embarks on some detective work of her own. Then a second body turns up and she finds herself embroiled in the dark underbelly of her hometown, Whitstable in Kent. She soon decides it’s high time the town had its own detective agency and teams up with new arrival DCI Mike McGuire to put her long-since dusted-off police skills to use...

Whitstable Pearl is coming to Acorn TV soon, so here's our guide to everything we know so far about the show....

Whitstable Pearl launches on Acorn TV in the UK on Monday, May 24. Catch the first two episodes of the six-parter then, and afterwards it will run weekly through to Monday, June 21.

Whitstable Pearl cast — Kerry Godliman as Pearl Nolan…

Pearl Nolan always wanted to be a detective but then life, and a teenage pregnancy, scuppered her dreams. Instead she built up a successful seafood restaurant in her hometown of Whitstable but she could never quite bury her desire for policing. She’s played by Kerry Godliman, who is best known for her role as Lisa, the deceased wife of Tony Johnson (Ricky Gervais) in the hit Netflix comedy After Life. She also starred in crime drama Save Me, plus comedies Derek and Carters Get Rich. Alongside her acting roles, Kerry is a successful comedian and as well as performing stand-up has appeared on numerous panel shows such as Mock The Week and Taskmaster.

Whitstable Pearl cast – Howard Charles as DCI Mike McGuire...

DCI Mike McGuire is a new arrival to Whitstable and finds himself in competition with Pearl to solve the two murders. He’s played by Howard Charles, who played Porthos du Vallon in BBC1 series The Musketeers. More recently he’s appeared in The Red Line, The Widow, Liar and Amazon Prime series Alex Rider.

Whitstable Pearl cast – Francis Barber as Dolly...

Dolly is Pearl’s mother and is played by Francis Barber who you’ll recognise from her roles as baddie Madame Kovarian in Doctor Who, Caroline Warwick QC in Silk, plus Beautiful People and Mr Holmes. She also played teacher Alfie’s mum in Jack Whitehall’s school comedy Bad Education.

All about the Whitstable Pearl location...

Whitstable is a gorgeous 16th century seaside resort in Kent, known for its native oysters. However the series deals with the friction between the Whitstable locals and the wealthy city dwellers who have moved in and tried to gentrify the traditional town.

Whitstable Pearl – the novels…

The tv series Whitstable Pearl is based on the best-selling novels The Whitstable Pearl Mystery and Disappearance at Oare by Julie Wassmer. Before releasing her autobiography More Than Just Coincidence, which tells how 20 years earlier a twist of fate reunited her with the daughter she’d given up for adoption when she was a teenager, Julie was a celebrated television drama writer. She worked on hit TV series such as London’s Burning and Family Affairs plus wrote EastEnders for 20 years.

Is there a trailer for Whitstable Pearl?

Acorn TV haven't yet released a trailer, but we're expecting one soon, so check back with us...