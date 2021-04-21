'Harry Wild' with Jane Seymour — release date, cast, plot, trailer and all about the new murder mystery series

Irish mystery thriller Harry Wild will star Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jane Seymour as Harriet 'Harry' Wild, a recently retired university literature professor, who discovers she has a knack for solving crimes. She's also quite foul-mouthed and a whiskey-loving drinker!

The eight-parter follows Harry as she finds herself at a crossroads after she becomes a victim of a mugging and decides to recover at the home of her son, Charlie, a police detective. But once under Charlie’s roof, Harry soon starts interfering in his latest murder investigation.

"From the first moment I read the script, I fell in love with Harry Wild," says former Bond girl Jane. "I’m beyond excited to head to Ireland and step into the role of this very curious and passionate retired professor."

Here’s what we know so far about the Irish crime thriller Harry Wild coming to Acorn TV…

The eight-part mystery series Harry Wild is set to go into production next month in Dublin, Ireland, with each 60-minute episode due to be aired on Acorn TV in 2022 in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Spain and Portugal.

The Harry Wild plot...

The plot revolves Harriet "Harry" Wild, a retired English literature professor, who’s recovering in her son Charlie’s house, following a mugging. Charlie happens to be a senior police detective, who’s struggling with a particularly baffling murder case — and Harry can’t resist getting involved when she notices the murderer has followed a pattern from a well-known play.

When Harry successfully catches the killer, Harry discovers a new passion for crime solving. But it soon brings her into direct conﬂict with Charlie, who isn’t exactly thrilled about his supersleuth mother causing trouble for him at work.

Harry Wild cast — Jane Seymour...

Bond Girl — Jane Seymour with Roger Moore in Live And Let Die. (Image credit: Alamy)

Lead Harry Wild actress Jane became an international star in 1973 when she played Bond girl Solitaire in Live and Let Die opposite Roger Moore's 007. She’s appeared in countless films since then, including Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger (1977), The Scarlet Pimpernel (1982) and Wedding Crashers (2005).

In 1981 she found critical acclaim in East of Eden, but her best known TV role is as Dr Michaela ‘Mike’ Quinn in the 1990s hit Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman, which won her a Golden Globe. She’s also recently starred as Madelyn in the American comedy-drama The Kominsky Method.

Jane Seymour in Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman. (Image credit: Alamy)

Who else is starring in Harry Wild?

So far no other casting has been announced by Apple TV+, not even who's playing Harry's son Charlie, which is a pretty significant role, but we’ll update as soon as we know more.

Harry Wild — behind-the-scenes news

As well as taking the lead role in Harry Wild, Jane Seymour will also act as co-executive producer, while the series is created and co-written by David Logan (Lost Christmas). Other producers include Daniel March (Van Helsing), Klaus Zimmerman (Trapped), Morgan O’Sullivan (The Tudors) and James Flynn (Vikings). Brothers Ronan and Robert Burke (Red Rock) will direct.

'We are thrilled that the amazing Jane Seymour will be bringing the foul-mouthed, cigarette smoking, whiskey drinking character of Harry Wild to life,' said both March and Zimmermann.

‘Harry Wild’ is the latest series of Acorn TV’s growing staple of mystery dramas led by strong female investigators – a category that has long resonated with our audiences,' says Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises which is also launching Whitstable Pearl about an amateur sleuth/restaurateur from Kent on Acorn TV on May 28.

Is there a trailer?

As Harry Wild has only just started filming in Dublin, Ireland, there isn't a trailer yet, but we'll be sure to post when it arrives from Acorn TV.