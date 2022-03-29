Harry Wild star Jane Seymour on why she loves playing an amateur sleuth: 'Age and gender mean nothing to her!’

Harry Wild's Jane Seymour has played plenty of remarkable women in her career, from opera singer Maria Callas to French Queen Marie Antoinette, American socialite Wallis Simpson and Wild West physician Dr Quinn.

But she has a particular soft spot for her latest small-screen incarnation, Harriet ‘Harry’ Wild, a free-spirited academic who, as well as devouring books, enjoys swearing, smoking, snogging and generally shocking her strait-laced detective son Charlie (Kevin Ryan) and his wife Orla (Amy Huberman).

In Acorn TV’s new eight-part crime drama Harry Wild, Harry is celebrating her retirement when she unexpectedly turns sleuth after spotting links between a murder Charlie is investigating and an obscure Elizabethan play.

With no one listening to her outlandish theory, Harry teams up with troubled teen Fergus (Rohan Nedd) to try and crack the case and discovers a talent for sleuthing.

We caught up with former Bond girl Jane to set the crime scene…

What do you like about your character, Harry?

"Everything! Age and gender mean nothing to her. She’s raised a kid, who’s now a grown man, on her own. She uses her knowledge of literature and history to investigate crime, and is not afraid to chase down murderers!"

What’s her love life like?

"If she fancies some guy, she's going to enjoy him until he doesn't fit into her life anymore. Then she'll say: ‘Bye bye’!"

How does she get on with her young sidekick, Fergus?

"It’s a wonderful relationship. Fergus is from the other side of the tracks, and knows all the bad guys, because his dad's one. She's teaching him English and getting him through his GCSEs – or whatever they're called in Ireland!"

Fergus (Rohan Nedd) and Harry (Jane Seymour) (Image credit: Acorn TV)

Harry likes going undercover. Was that fun to play?

"Yes! She is not an actress, but at a moment's notice she can be a little old Scottish lady, or even the head of the police!"

Harry retires in episode one. Is it something you’ve considered?

"I've never been busier! I’m signed up to do two movies – one in England, which is a comedy, and another in America, with Danny Glover. So sorry, I’m not retiring!"

Harry is mugged in episode one. Have you been a victim of crime?

"When I was filming Live and Let Die in New Orleans, I was walking down Bourbon Street and somebody tried to snatch my handbag! Without thinking, I did what my character Solitaire does to James Bond in the film – I hit the guy in the face and ran!"

Gloria Hendry, Roger Moore and Jane Seymour in Bond film Live and Let Die. (Image credit: Alamy)

Did you enjoy filming in Dublin?

"I loved it! Amy Huberman, who plays Harry’s daughter-in-law Orla, said her husband Brian would love to cook for me, and invited me to their house. I had no idea he was the famous rugby player Brian O’Driscoll!"

Do you have a favourite age or decade?

"I live in the moment, so I'd say right now I'm happier than I've ever been. My kids are amazing, and my grandchildren are just magic. I'm doing really good work, and travelling a great deal. And as long as I can stay healthy, I hope to continue for quite a while!"

Harry teaches English literature. What book has stayed with you?

'Ballet Shoes' by Noel Streatfield made me want to be a dancer. And the first time I read 'Gone with the Wind', I locked myself in a room and wouldn’t let anyone disturb me. I was so upset when it ended!

Harry (Jane Seymour) is a professor of English literature. (Image credit: Acorn TV)

When and where can I watch Harry Wild?

The eight-part mystery series Harry Wild is launched worldwide on Acorn TV on Monday, April 4 2022 with the first two episodes shown in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Spain and Portugal.

Each subsequent 60-minute episode is then released weekly until April 25. To sign up for Acorn TV, visit www.acorn.tv or download the Acorn TV app on your favorite device to start your 30 day free trial.

