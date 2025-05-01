Murder Most Puzzling: cast, plot and everything we know

By published

Murder Most Puzzling is a mystery series with Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan playing a crossword expert turned amateur sleuth.

Murder Most Puzzling star Phyllis Logan.
Murder Most Puzzling star Phyllis Logan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Murder Most Puzzling is a cosy murder mystery series based on the bestselling novel franchise of The Puzzle Lady Mysteries by American author Parnell Hall.

The three-parter is led by Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan as Cora Felton, a woman who earns a living from her nationally syndicated crossword puzzle column but has secrets to hide.

The series sees Cora, who recently moved to the sleepy English town of Bakerbury, asked to help the local police with a strange murder where a crossword puzzle is left on the body. But Cora isn’t who she says she is, and soon gathers allies and enemies in equal measure.

Here’s everything you need to know about the mystery series Murder Most Puzzling

Murder Most Puzzling release date  

Murder Most Puzzling will be shown on 5 (formerly called Channel 5) in the UK during 2025 and also on 5's streaming service My5. When a date is released, we’ll update this page. If we hear where and when US viewers can watch it, we’ll let you know.

Murder Most Puzzling plot

Murder Most Puzzling follows Cora Felton, who has a crossword column in a national newspaper. She moves to the sleepy market town of Bakerbury where a strange murder takes place. The police are baffled when a crossword puzzle is left on the body and with the case going nowhere, they reluctantly turn to Cora for help. However, eccentric Cora isn’t who she claims to be but throws herself into the case regardless.

Murder Most Puzzling cast — Phyllis Logan as Cora Felton

Phyllis Logan plays Cora Felton. She's best known as Mrs Hughes in Downton Abbey and starred in Miss Austen earlier in 2025 She has also been in No Way Up, Shetland, Guilt, The Good Karma Hospital, Goldeneye, Lovejoy and Holby City.

Who else is starring

Murder Most Puzzling also stars Charlotte Hope, Aidan McArdle, Sarah Alexander, Fiona Browne and Declan O’Connor.

Is there a trailer? 

No, not yet. If 5 releases one, we’ll add it to this page.

All about author Parnell Hall’s book series 

The Puzzle Lady Mysteries, by Parnell Hall, on which the Murder Most Puzzling TV series is based, follows the eccentric Cora Felton, aka the puzzle lady, who has a nationally syndicated crossword puzzle column and features in adverts selling breakfast cereal to schoolchildren.

The truth is that Cora’s a charming fraud who also happens to be exceptionally good at solving murders. There are 20 books in the series, including A Clue for the Puzzle Lady, Last Puzzle and Testament and Puzzled to death. Parnell Hall, who died in 2020, also wrote the Stanley Hastings Private Eye novels and the Steve Winslow courtroom dramas.

