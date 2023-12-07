Miss Austen: cast, plot, and everything we know

Miss Austen on BBC1 stars (from left) Rose Leslie (Isabella Fowle), Keeley Hawes (Cassandra Austen), Mirren Mack (Dinah) and Jessica Hynes (Mary Austen). BBC1 stars (from left) Rose Leslie (Isabella Fowle), Keeley Hawes (Cassandra Austen), Mirren Mack (Dinah) and Jessica Hynes (Mary Austen).

Miss Austen is a new period drama that follows a literary mystery — Cassandra Austen notoriously burning her famous sister Jane Austen’s letters. It reimagines this event as a witty, fascinating and heartbreaking story of sisterly love while at the same time creating Cassandra as a captivating Jane Austen-style heroine!

Starring Keeley Hawes, Rose Leslie, Mirren Mack and Jessica Hynes, the four-parter is based on Gill Hornby’s best-selling novel Miss Austen, which has now been adapted for the BBC by BAFTA-winning writer Andrea Gibb (Elizabeth is Missing, Mayflies).

Here's everything you need to know about Miss Austen...

Miss Austin begins filming in 2024 and we expect the series to launch in the UK on BBC One and BBCiPlayer later in 2024. We'll update you as soon as we hear.

In the US, Miss Austin will be shown on PBS Masterpiece.

Miss Austen plot

Miss Austen kicks of in 1830, a short while after famous author Jane Austen has died. Cassandra Austen (Keeley Hawes) races to see her young friend Isabella (Rose Leslie) who is about to lose her home following her father’s death. Cassandra is ostensibly there to help her friend, but her real motive is to find a stash of private letters which, in the wrong hands, could destroy Jane’s reputation.

On discovering them, Cassandra is overwhelmed as she is transported back to her youth. In flashback, we meet Young Cassy and Jane (Patsy Ferran) as they navigate the infatuations, family feuds and dashed hopes that shaped their lives and laid the foundations for Jane’s unforgettable stories. Cassandra’s re-evaluation of her past eventually leads her to realise how blind she has been to the real cause of Isabella’s heartache and distress. Finding a way to guide Isabella towards true happiness, Cassandra is finally able to understand and celebrate the sacrifices she chose to make for her brilliant sister, Jane.

Cassandra Austen (Keeley Hawes) shortly after her author sister Jane Austen has died. (Image credit: BBC/Robert Viglasky)

Miss Austen cast — Keeley Hawes as Cassandra Austen

Keeley Hawes plays Cassandra Austen who is the sister of acclaimed novelist Jane Austen, author of course of Pride and Prejudice and many other classics.

Keeley has previously starred in dramas such as The Durrells, It's a Sin, Bodyguard, The Casualty Vacancy, Line of Duty, The Midwich Cuckoos and Stonehouse.

Keeley Hawes as Cassandra Austen in Miss Austen. (Image credit: BBC/Robert Viglasky)

Rose Leslie as Isabella Fowle

Rose Leslie plays Cassandra's younger friend Isabella Fowle. Rose has previously starred in Game Of Thrones, Vigil and The Great Fire of London.

Rose Leslie with Suranne Jones in Vigil season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring?

Miss Austen also stars Mirren Mack as Dinah and Jessica Hynes (Life After Life, Years and Years) as Mary Austen. Other cast include Patsy Ferran (Living, Hot Milk), Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey, Shetland), Kevin McNally (The Crown, Ten Percent), Max Irons (Condor, The Wife), Alfred Enoch (The Couple Next Door, How to Get Away with Murder, Foundation), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton, Archie) and Liv Hill (The Serpent Queen, Elizabeth Is Missing).

Behind the scenes

Miss Austen is a co-production of Bonnie Productions and MASTERPIECE, in association with the BBC and Federation Stories. The drama's executive producers are Christine Langan for Bonnie Productions, Susanne Simpson for MASTERPIECE and Polly Williams for Federation Stories. Keeley Hawes, Andrea Gibb and Aisling Walsh are also executive producers.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: "Miss Austen is the perfect blend of intriguing mystery, vivid and engaging characters and beguiling period charm — BBC viewers certainly have a treat in store."

Christine Langan, executive producer, says: “To have this hugely entertaining female-driven story told by such a stellar cast, led by Keeley Hawes, as Bonnie Productions’ first drama is genuinely a dream come true. Gill Hornby has found an ingenious way into the Austen world, creating female characters modern audiences can empathize with and delight in. I’m so honored to be bringing this wonderful novel to the screen in collaboration with the deeply talented trio of writer, Andrea Gibb, director, Aisling Walsh and producer, Stella Merz.”

Susanne Simpson, MASTERPIECE executive producer, says: “Miss Austen is a beautifully told story about the loves and losses of the Austen sisters. I’m thrilled that this heartfelt, romantic, and funny adaptation is in the hands of a remarkable ensemble cast led by the incredible Keeley Hawes.”