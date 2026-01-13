TV Spy — A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The Beauty, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: January 17-23

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

An epic new adventure awaits in Westeros with the Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is inspired by George RR Martin’s trio of Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas.

This new addition to the hit fantasy franchise is set around a century before the events of the original saga and 100 years after the first prequel series, House of the Dragon. The six-parter follows knight Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire Prince Aegon "Egg" Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell) as they navigate dangerous exploits in a world where the Targaryen family still hold the Iron Throne, but have lost the dragons that made them so respected.

The sword-swinging series airs on Sky Atlantic on January 19, but you can also check out our guide on how to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms online or on TV from around the world in the meantime.

The Beauty

The Beauty is yet another dark creation from the mind of TV hitmaker Ryan Murphy which asks the question: Would you willingly contract a sexually transmitted disease if you knew it would make you beautiful?

Following on from his recent success of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Grotesquerie, The Beauty is inspired by the comic book series of the same name and features an all-star cast of Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Jeremy Pope, Anthony Ramos, and Rebecca Hall. Also making guest appearances are Bella Hadid, Billy Eichner, Meghan Trainor and Ben Platt.

The official plot synopsis reads: "When international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways, FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) uncover a conspiracy that threatens the future of humanity. The investigation leads them directly into the crosshairs of The Corporation (Ashton Kutcher), who will stop at nothing to protect his trillion-dollar empire."

Tune in to Disney+ on January 22 to catch the horror of The Beauty.

NCIS season 22

CBS's hit crime drama NCIS remains one of the biggest TV hits in the US and now it's time for UK residents to enjoy the police procedural when it airs on 5USA on January 19.

NCIS season 22, centres on Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) as he leads a team in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in investigating a range of crimes, including murder and espionage.

In the first episode, the group searches for a missing undercover agent in the midst of an active hostage situation and guest stars Seamus Dever.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 1 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, January 19

Dark Winds season 3 episode 7 airs on U&Alibi on Tuesday, January 20

Doc season 2 episode 9 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, January 21

Fallout season 2 episode 6 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, January 21

Fire Country season 1 episode 3 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, January 20

Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 9 airs on Disney+ on Friday, January 23

High Potential season 2 episode 10 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 21

Landman season 2 episode 10 airs on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 18

Matlock season 2 episode 3 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, January 21

NCIS season 22 episode 1 airs on 5USA on Monday, January 19

