Dark Winds season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the crime drama

One of TV’s hidden gems, Dark Winds season 3 returns to TV in 2025. The AMC crime drama that follows a Navajo police chief in the 1970s aired its finale episode of Dark Winds season 2 back in August of 2023, so fans of the series have had a bit of a wait for the next case to arrive. But the wait is finally coming to an end.

Dark Winds has earned 100% “Fresh” scores on Rotten Tomatoes for both its first two seasons. Dark Winds season 3 is going to be the biggest one yet, as it is expanding from the six episodes it had in both of its first two seasons to an eight-episode third season. Throw in some new guest stars and a thrilling new case, Dark Winds looks to hook fans once again.

Get everything you need to know about Dark Winds season 3 directly below.

AMC is going to premiere Dark Winds season 3 on Sunday, March 9, at 9 pm ET/PT. Episodes will air weekly on AMC and be available to stream on AMC Plus.

In order to watch Dark Winds on AMC you need to have a traditional pay-TV provider or live TV streaming service (Sling TV, YouTube TV) that carries the cable channel. If you’ve cut the cord on live TV, you can subscribe to AMC Plus, which will allow you to not only watch all of the new episodes of Dark Winds but catch up or rewatch the previous two seasons of the show as well. Past seasons of Dark Winds are also streaming on Netflix in the US

In the UK, Dark Winds streams on NOW TV and Sky. It’s not clear at this time when the latest season will be available for UK viewers.

Dark Winds season 3 cast

Zach McClarnon leads Dark Winds as Lt. Joe Leaphorn. This has become McClarnon’s most recognized role, but he has also starred in Westworld, Reservation Dogs, Fargo, Echo and Bone Tomahawk.

Other main cast members for Dark Winds include Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee (The Red Road), Jessica Matten (Rez Ball) as Bernadette Manuelito and Deanna Allison (Accussed) as Emma Leaphorn. In addition, a couple of guest stars from season 2 are returning to the show, A Martinez (Longmire) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena and Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard) as Rosemary Vines.

Here is a look at the slate of new guest stars for Dark Winds season 3:

Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington

Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Tom Spenser

Raoul Max Trujilo (Mayans M.C.) as Budge

Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza

Alex Meraz (The Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños

Terry Serpico (Law & Order: SVU) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry

Derek Hinkey (American Primeval) as Shorty Bowlegs

Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels) as Michael Halsey

Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Dr. Reynolds.

Dark Winds season 3 plot

Here is what fans can expect from Dark Winds season 3, courtesy of the official synopsis from AMC:

“The expanded third season, featuring eight episodes, picks up six months after the events of Season 2 and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.”

Dark Winds season 3 trailer

Get a preview of the latest season of Dark Winds right here:

Dark Winds Season 3 | Official Trailer ft. Zahn McClarnon | Premieres March 9 | AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

Dark Winds behind the scenes

Graham Roland is the creator of Dark Winds, adapting it from the Leaphorn & Chee books from Tony Hillerman. John Wirth is the showrunner.

Executive producers of Dark Winds include Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis and Anne Hillerman.