'Under the Banner of Heaven' TV series: teaser, cast and everything we know about the true-crime drama

Get ready to welcome another entry into the true-crime drama TV landscape, as Under the Banner of Heaven starring Andrew Garfield will arrive as a brand new limited series in 2022. The series, which is based on Jon Krakauer’s New York Times bestselling book of the same name, has Oscar-winning writer Dustin Lance Black shepherding the series.

True crime has become a passionate genre across many formats, including TV. In 2022 alone viewers have Inventing Anna, Joe vs Carole, The Tinder Swindler, The Thing About Pam and The Dropout falling into the genre, just to name a few. Under the Banner of Heaven will soon join them.

Here is everything we know about Under the Banner of Heaven.

We know that Under the Banner of Heaven is going to premiere in 2022, we just don’t know exactly when yet. All materials for the limited series just say “coming soon.”

While we don’t know when we do know where viewers will be able to watch Under the Banner of Heaven. Though it is being produced and branded as an FX original, the limited series will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. Internationally, including in the U.K., it is expected to be available on Disney Plus. Unsure if the show will debut simultaneously in the U.S., U.K. and other international markets, or if there will be any kind of delay between rollouts.

What is the 'Under the Banner of Heaven' plot?

As already mentioned, Under the Banner of Heaven is based on Jon Krakauer’s non-fiction book. Here is the synopsis for Under the Banner of Heaven:

“A devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS (Latter Day Saints) fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.”

Is there an 'Under the Banner of Heaven' trailer?

The first footage for Under the Banner of Heaven has arrived in the form of a teaser trailer. It lives up to that description, as the minute long trailer lays out the basics of the limited series — that it will investigate a double murder — with narration from Andrew Garfield’s character previewing how shaken he is by what he discovers. Give it a watch below.

Who is in the 'Under the Banner of Heaven' cast?

Under the Banner of Heaven has lined up an impressive ensemble cast to bring this true-crime story to TV screens, with Andrew Garfield set to take on the lead role.

Garfield will play Detective Pyre, an LDS elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer. Andrew Garfield is best known for his time playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, as well as popping up in Tom Holland’s latest adventure as the web-slinger, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield is also a two-time Oscar-nominated actor, including receiving an Oscar nomination this year for Best Actor for tick, tick … Boom! This is a rare TV appearance for Garfield, though he has previously had roles on Doctor Who and the TV movie trilogy Red Riding.

Daisy Edgar-Jones is also starring in Under the Banner of Heaven as Brenda, a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder. Edgar-Jones broke out in 2020 when she starred in Normal People, an adaptation of another bestselling book. 2022 is set to be a big year for the actress, who in addition to Under the Banner of Heaven will star in the horror comedy movie Fresh, debuting on Hulu in the U.S. on March 4, and then in the lead role of the big screen adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing.

Here is a quick rundown of the main supporting players in Under the Banner of Heaven:

Avatar star Sam Worthington will play Ron Lafferty

star Sam Worthington will play Ron Lafferty Wyatt Russell ( The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ) will play Dan Lafferty

) will play Dan Lafferty Denise Gough ( The Good Traitor ) will play Dianna Lafferty

) will play Dianna Lafferty Billy Howle ( Outlaw King ) will play Allen Lafferty

) will play Allen Lafferty Yellowstone ’s Gil Birmingham will play Bill Taba

’s Gil Birmingham will play Bill Taba Adelaide Clemens ( Rectify ) will play Rebecca Pyre

) will play Rebecca Pyre Rory Culkin ( Waco ) will play Samuel Lafferty

) will play Samuel Lafferty Seth Numrich ( The Blacklist ) will play Robin Lafferty

) will play Robin Lafferty Chloe Pirrie ( The Queen’s Gambit ) will play Matilda Lafferty

) will play Matilda Lafferty Sandra Seacat ( Enlightened ) will play Josie Pyre

) will play Josie Pyre Christopher Heyerdahl (Peacemaker) will play Ammon Lafferty

Who is Dustin Lance Black?

The lead creative behind Under the Banner of Heaven is Dustin Lance Black. Black is an Oscar-winning screenwriter for 2008’s Milk. His credits also include Big Love, J. Edgar and When We Rise. In addition to creating the series he is serving as an executive producer with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Jason Bateman among others.

Though Black does have experience behind the camera, he is not listed among the credited directors for the limited series at this time, as David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water), Isabel Sandoval (Lingua Franca) and Thomas Schlamme (The Americans) are taking those duties, per IMDb.