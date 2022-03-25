Where the Crawdads Sing — release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

Where the Crawdad's Sing, an adaptation of Delia Owen’s novel starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, is coming to movie theatres this summer and is already one of the most highly anticipated 2022 movies.

A New York Times bestseller and Amazon's most sold fiction book for all of 2019, Where the Crawdads Sing, has been adapted by Reece Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine after she read it as part of her Instagram book club in September 2018.

The actor said that making the film was 'one of those really exciting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities' after falling in love with the story that follows Kya Clark, a sensitive, intelligent young woman who has survived for years on her own in the marshes of Barkley Cove, North Carolina.

Where the Crawdads Sing has been adapted from a best-selling novel. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The story takes a dark turn when a man Kya was once involved with is found dead and she becomes the lead suspect. However, Reece is no stranger to thrilling crime dramas after making shows and movies like Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere and Gone Girl.

The movie also features an incredible female-led team, with Olivia Newman (First Match, FBI, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD) directing, while Lucy Alibar, who is best known for co-writing the 2012 film Beasts of the Southern Wild, has written the script.

Here is everything we know about Where the Crawdads Sing...

There has been a little confusion about exactly when Where the Crawdads Sing will land in theatres, however, it is thought the movie will arrive in the US on Friday, July 15, and then in UK theatres a week later on Friday, July 22.

Daisy Edgar-Jones plays the lead role of Kya. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

What happens in Where the Crawdads Sing?

Set in North Carolina in the 1950s and 1960s, the film follows the coming-of-age of Kya, a young girl branded 'Marsh Girl' by locals after she learns to live independently after being abandoned by her family as a child.

After fending for herself and getting to know the ecosystems in the marshlands like no one else, Kya starts putting her knowledge down on paper and illustrating her own books. But her lonely existence leaves her an outcast in the local town, and so when a local man is found murdered, Kya quickly finds herself the prime suspect for the crime.

Kya is named prime suspect in a local murder. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The official synopsis from Sony Pictures states: "Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the 'Marsh Girl' haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community.

"Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh."

Who is in the Where the Crawdads Sing cast?

Daisy Egdar-Jones

Kya is Daisy's biggest role to date. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Daisy Egdar-Jones is set to take on her biggest ever role playing grown-up Kya. After shooting to fame as Marianne in BBC and Hulu drama Normal People, she has most recently appeared in 2022 Netflix movie Fresh.

Jojo Regina

Jojo Regina plays Kya as a child. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Jojo Regina will star in the film as young Kya, the 10-year-old has previously starred in the TV show The Chosen and the short film Delight.

Taylor John Smith

Taylor John Smith as Tate Walker. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects) stars as Kya’s childhood friend and biggest supporter, Tate Walker. Tate is from Barkley Cove and is Kya’s primary romantic interest, having known her since she was a young girl.

Harris Dickinson

Harris Dickinson as Chase. (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Harris Dickinson (The King’s Man) will play Chase Andrews. Chase is a popular young man who lives in Barkley Cove and is famous in town as one the best former quarterbacks the area has ever seen.

Who else stars in the movie?

David Strathairn (Nomadland) will star as Tom Milton, while Garret Dillahunt (Army of the Dead) takes on the role of Pa, Ahna O’Reilly (Bombshell) plays Ma, Michael Hyatt (Snowfall) plays Mabel and Eric Ladin (Bosch) will star as Eric Chastain.

Where the Crawdad's Sing music

Taylor Swift has written a song especially for the movie called "Carolina" after falling in love with the Where the Crawdads Sing book a few years ago.

She said on social media: "Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.

"I wrote the song "Carolina" alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story."

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

Is there a trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing?

Yes, the trailer shows Kya growing up alone in the marshes as she is forced to fend for herself, only to be later accused of murder when a man she was involved with turns up dead.

As clips of the film are played out, Kya can be heard saying: "Way out yonder where the crawdads sing, the marsh knows one thing above all else: every creature does what it must to survive."

The trailer also debuts the brand new song by Taylor Swift which she wrote for the movie.