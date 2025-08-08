Providence Falls: An Impossible Promise — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Providence Falls is the newest trilogy of movies coming to Hallmark Channel during the annual Summer Nights celebration. Providence Falls: An Impossible Promise is the second movie in the trilogy, following in the footsteps of Providence Falls Part 1.

The Providence Falls trilogy follows a police detective, Cora, whose new partner is actually her long lost love who has been reincarnated. Over the course of three weeks, their love story will span space and time as Cora is faced with her past colliding with her present. Will she end up finding true love in the end?

Here's everything we know about Providence Falls: An Impossible Promise.

Providence Falls: An Impossible Promise premieres Saturday, August 9, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. It will be available to stream the following day on Hallmark Plus. The trilogy will come to its conclusion on Saturday, August 16.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.

Providence Falls: An Impossible Promise premise

Here's the premise of the Providence Falls trilogy from Hallmark Channel: "Newbie police detective, Cora, is partnered with visiting detective, Liam, on her first case. Little does she know, Liam is her reincarnated love here to change her fate."

Providence Falls: An Impossible Promise cast

Providence Falls features Katie Stevens (A Christmas Open House) as Cora, Lachlan Quarmby (He's Not Worth Dying For) as Liam and Evan Roderick (Spinning Out) as Finn.

Providence Falls: An Impossible Promise trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Providence Falls: An Impossible Promise below.

