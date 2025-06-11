A Machu Picchu Proposal: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel Passport to Love 2025 movie
Rhiannon Fish and Alec Santos star in this Peruvian adventure.
When a woman's attempt to help her brother with a romantic Peruvian proposal takes a turn, she solicits help from an unlikely source in A Machu Picchu Proposal, a new movie part of the Passport to Love 2025 celebration on Hallmark Channel.
Hallmark Channel has taken fans on a journey around the world in June with movies set in Spain, Italy and Peru. The other movies in the Passport to Love 2025 series include To Barcelona, With Love, To Barcelona, Forever and Villa Amore.
Here's everything we know about A Machu Picchu Proposal.
A Machu Picchu Proposal release date
A Machu Picchu Proposal premieres Saturday, June 28, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel and will be available to stream the following day on Hallmark Plus.
We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.
A Machu Picchu Proposal premise
Here's the official synopsis of A Machu Picchu Proposal from Hallmark Channel:
"Katie helps plan her brother’s proposal atop Machu Picchu. When the proposal is ruined by spontaneous Chef Carlos, Katie enlists Carlos to help her find the most romantic spot in all of Peru."
A Machu Picchu Proposal cast
A Machu Picchu Proposal features Rhiannon Fish (Neighbours, A Costa Riccan Wedding, Home and Away) as Katie and Alec Santos (Campfire Christmas, Sight Unseen) as Chef Carlos. The movie also features Christopher Vieira as Dan and Michelle Rosselló as Luciana.
A Machu Picchu Proposal trailer
Take a look at the sneak peek and preview of A Machu Picchu Proposal below.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.