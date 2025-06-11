A Machu Picchu Proposal: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel Passport to Love 2025 movie

When a woman's attempt to help her brother with a romantic Peruvian proposal takes a turn, she solicits help from an unlikely source in A Machu Picchu Proposal, a new movie part of the Passport to Love 2025 celebration on Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark Channel has taken fans on a journey around the world in June with movies set in Spain, Italy and Peru. The other movies in the Passport to Love 2025 series include To Barcelona, With Love, To Barcelona, Forever and Villa Amore.

Here's everything we know about A Machu Picchu Proposal.

A Machu Picchu Proposal premieres Saturday, June 28, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel and will be available to stream the following day on Hallmark Plus.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.

A Machu Picchu Proposal premise

Here's the official synopsis of A Machu Picchu Proposal from Hallmark Channel:

"Katie helps plan her brother’s proposal atop Machu Picchu. When the proposal is ruined by spontaneous Chef Carlos, Katie enlists Carlos to help her find the most romantic spot in all of Peru."

A Machu Picchu Proposal cast

A Machu Picchu Proposal features Rhiannon Fish (Neighbours, A Costa Riccan Wedding, Home and Away) as Katie and Alec Santos (Campfire Christmas, Sight Unseen) as Chef Carlos. The movie also features Christopher Vieira as Dan and Michelle Rosselló as Luciana.

A Machu Picchu Proposal trailer

Take a look at the sneak peek and preview of A Machu Picchu Proposal below.

Sneak Peek - A Machu Picchu Proposal - Starring Rhiannon Fish and Alec Santos - YouTube Watch On