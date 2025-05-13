Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

The Love on the Danube trilogy comes to an end with Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars, the story of a publicist and a celebrity who connect on a cruise. The movie is making its premiere on Hallmark Channel after premiering on Hallmark Plus last year.

The other two movies in the series are Love on the Danube: Love Song and Love on the Danube: Royal Getaway. The trilogy is part of Hallmark Channel's May for Moms programming lineup that also includes two all-new original movies, Love in the Clouds and the Kentucky Derby-inspired Hats Off to Love.

Here's everything we know about Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars.

Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars premieres Saturday, May 31, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. It's already available to stream on Hallmark Plus.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.

Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars premise

Here's the official synopsis of Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars from Hallmark Channel:

"Savannah, a publicist, reluctantly works with Tripp, a celebrity who is having trouble connecting with his fans, abroad a cruise promoting his latest film."

Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars cast

Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars features Sarah Power (Good Witch, Killjoys) as Savannah and Brendan Penny (Chesapeake Shores, A Novel Noel) as Tripp.

The movie also stars Kathryn Drysdale as Teddy, Katie Sheridan as Isla, Jonny Weldon as Liam and Mark Holden as Captain Magnusson.

Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars trailer

Take a look at the preview of Love on the Danube: Kissing Stars below.