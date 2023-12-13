It's easy to be cynical about Hallmark movies, but there's something instantly comforting about their sincere sentiment and cosy storylines. Yes, they're never going to be up for any major awards, but there aren't many better ways to prepare for the holidays than settling in under a snug blanket, hugging a hot chocolate and mindlessly enjoying a heart-warming 90 minutes of festive cheer.

And to make life even easier, they're all available to watch in one place. So, here, we'll explain how to watch the Hallmark Channel online and on TV in the US and overseas, and give you a rundown of this year's Hallmark Channel Christmas movies.

Whether you're looking for the Magic in Mistletoe, like the idea of A Merry Scottish Christmas or want to be marooned on Christmas Island, the 31 festive films on the Hallmark Channel this year (with another nine on its Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Movies channel) shouldn't leave you disappointed.

They comprise the network's 'Countdown to Christmas' season, which kicked off way back on October 20 and runs until December 17. The movies are dropped every few days throughout the period for you to watch at your leisure. Because is there really any better accompaniment to decking up the Christmas Tree than a schmaltzy festive flick on the TV?

You'll find no Hollywood A-listers here, but there are certainly some familiar faces — especially to anybody already familiar with Hallmark's oeuvre. The likes of Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Catherine Bell (Bruce Almighty), Rachel Skarsten (Birds of Prey), Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars), Erica Durance (Smallville), Bethany Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill), Kristoffer Polaha (North Shore), Ryan Paevey (General Hospital) and William Moseley (The Chronicles of Narnia) all make starring appearances across Hallmark's holiday movies this year.

Ready to feel festive? Start by reading our guide below on how to watch the Hallmark Channel online and from all parts of the world.

How to watch the Hallmark Channel in the US

The Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages. So if you already have it, you'll be able to watch on TV or online via the Hallmark TV website — you'll just need to enter your cable provider details to login.

Don't worry if you've cut the cord, though, as you can still access Hallmark's catalog of festive cheer through several other means.

Firstly, the Hallmark Channel is available either included with or as an addition to most of the best OTT streaming services. As explained above, for example, Sling TV includes it in its $6 a month Lifestyle Extra. While the more comprehensive FuboTV includes it in the $74.99 per month Pro plan. The Hallmark Channel also appears in the line-ups of Philo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Alternatively, NBC's own streaming service Peacock struck a deal last year to stream Hallmark's content, too. That means you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription, which costs from $5.99 per month, going up to $11.99 to ditch the ads and be able to download selected titles to watch offline.

And if all you care about watching is those Hallmark movies and nothing else, there's always the option to go direct and subscribe to the dedicated Hallmark Movies Now service. The best value is an annual subscription for $59.99, or you can go rolling monthly for $5.99 per month. Hallmark Movies Now is available to watch on on iOS, Android, Roku and Amazon Fire.

Get the Hallmark Channel on Sling

Thanks to its Lifestyle Extra add-on, you can get the Hallmark Channel for only $6 a month when combined with a Sling TV package. They start at $40 per month but right now you can get your first month half-price. In addition to Hallmark, you'll get 30+ premium channels, with your choice of Blue or Orange base plan to make sure you're receiving the channels you actually want.

Get Hallmark movies on Peacock from $5.99 per month

Thanks to NBC's deal with Hallmark, you can catch this festive season of Hallmark movies and more Hallmark content as part of a streaming subscription with Peacock.

How to watch Hallmark films in the UK

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Amazon Prime Video.

If you don't already have Prime, it costs £8.99 a month (after an initial 30-day free trial). In addition to a massive library of original and classic programming, you also get all the other benefits of being an Amazon Prime member — one-day delivery, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, etc.

Prime members then pay £4.49 a month to get Hallmark TV, which you can cancel anytime and has a 7-day free trial.

Can I watch Hallmark movies in Australia?

While there will inevitably be the odd Hallmark offering dotted around Australian TV and streaming, there's no specific channel or service Down Under where they all live.

That means if you're an American abroad during the holidays and want to watch Hallmark movies on your usual streaming service you already pay for back home, it looks like you'll need to use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to access them...

How to watch Hallmark Channel from anywhere with a VPN

If you're overseas but still want to watch the Hallmark Channel, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a VPN.

This software lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports and TV channels even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. They have a helpful guide on the best VPN services, if you'd like a deeper read.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Hallmark's 2023 Christmas movies & release schedule

The Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas' selection of 31 seasonal movies started with Checkin' it Twice on October 20. The last one to drop this year will be a week and a day before Christmas Day itself, with Friends & Family Christmas on December 17.