Christmas Island: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark movie

Andrew Walker (Three Wise Men and a Baby) is teaming up with Rachel Skarsten in Christmas Island, part of the Countdown to Christmas 2023 at Hallmark Channel.

When a pilot on her first private charter has to land unexpectedly, she ends up making a very special connection.

Here's everything we know about Christmas Island.

Christmas Island premieres Saturday, November 11, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. Christmas Island debuts the same weekend as Everything Christmas and A Heidelberg Holiday, as well as Mystery on Mistletoe Lane on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

We don't have a UK premiere date just yet but we'll let you know when we have more information.

Christmas Island plot

Here's the official plot of Christmas Island from Hallmark Channel: "While flying a wealthy family to Switzerland for the holiday, a snowstorm diverts Kate’s first private flight to Christmas Island. While there, she must team up with an air traffic controller to help secure her dream job as the family’s pilot."

Christmas Island cast

Rachel Skarsten played the role of Black Canary/Dinah Lance in The WB series Birds of Prey. She's also appeared in several TV shows including Lost Girl, Wyonna Earp and Batwoman. She also starred in Hallmark Channel's The Royal Nanny.

Andrew Walker has been starring in Hallmark Movies for over a decade. Some of his notable Hallmark credits (with over 20 movies to choose from) include My Christmas Family Tree, Maple Valley Christmas and Love on Ice. He's also appeared in a number of other TV shows including ER and Without a Trace.

Christmas Island trailer

There's no trailer for Christmas Island just yet, but as soon as it shows up we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Christmas Island

Christmas Island is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.