Tinsel Town: cast, plot and everything we know

Tinsel Town is a Christmas rom-com featuring Kiefer Sutherland as a failed Hollywood actor who accidentally ends up in a small UK village, starring in the town’s production of Cinderella. This festive caper boasts an A-list cast, which also includes Rebel Wilson, Danny Dyer, Asim Chaudhry, Katherine Ryan and Sir Derek Jacob.

The story follows American movie star Bradley Mack, played by Kiefer, who travels to the UK to reignite his career after his action franchise is abruptly cancelled. But instead of treading the boards on the West End, he ends up starring in a local play with a colourful cast of oddballs.

"It’s a Christmas film which is kind of the last thing I thought I would be a part of," says Kiefer. “I’m thrilled to be working back in the UK and with director Chris Foggin. The cast is fantastic, and I can’t wait to tell this story.”

“I love British Christmas movies because in Australia we’re just on the beach having a BBQ - and so now I feel like I get to have a classic British Christmas - freezing my t**s off but laughing and sledding all the way,” adds Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson, who plays no-nonsense choreographer Jill.

Here’s everything we know about the movie Tinsel Town so far…

Tinsel Town will premiere in the UK on Sky Cinema during Christmas 2025. As soon as we find out the date, we’ll update this page. We will update on the movie's US release and channel soon too.

Is there a trailer?

No not yet but when one is released, we’ll post it up on here.

Tinsel Town plot

Tinsel Town follows egotistic actor Bradley Mack, whose career is in freefall. Worried his Hollywood days are behind him, Bradley flies to England, hoping to reinvent himself as a serious actor on the West End. However, his agent books him to star in a local production of Cinderella in a small, snow-covered village. Bradley’s not impressed but as time goes by, he starts to see new hope in the form of choreographer Jill and his journey takes a different path.

Tinsel Town cast — Kiefer Sutherland as Bradley Mac

In Tinsel Town, Kiefer Sutherland plays the pampered action hero, Bradley Mack. The Canadian star and son of Donald Sutherland is best-known for his long-running role as Jack Bauer in the series 24 from 2001 to 2010. He played President Tom Kirkman in the political drama series Designated Survivor and has also starred in The Lost Boys, The First Lady, Stand By Me, A Few Good Men, Phone Booth, Flatliners and Rabbit Hole.

Rebel Wilson as Jill

Rebel Wilson plays the production’s choreographer, Jill, In Tinsel Town. She starred as Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect films and was Brynn in Bridesmaids. She’s also been in Jojo Rabbit, The Hustle, Cats, Grimsby, What To Expect When You’re Expecting, The Deb and How To Be Single.

Rebel Wilson plays Jill in Tinsel Town. (Image credit: ©Darcy Hemley, 2022)

Who else is starring?

Tinsel Town has an impressive cast including comedian Katherine Ryan as Bradley’s long-suffering agent. Gladiator II’s Derek Jacobi, Mawaan Rizwan, Maria Friedman, Alice Eve, Danny Dyer, Asim Chaudhry, Jason Manford, Ray Fearon, Lucien Laviscount and James Lance are all local villagers while Meera Syal is the production’s director.

Danny Dyer stars in Tinsel Town. (Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Behind the scenes, locations and more on Tinsel Town

Tinsel Town is filming on location in Yorkshire, England, and has been written by Frazer Flintham, Adam Brown and Piers Ashworth with additional material by Jake Brunger.

The movie is directed by Chris Foggin (Bank of Dave). Matt Williams and Pascal Degove at FAE will produce. Executive Producers are Julia Stuart, Laura Grange, Piers Tempest and Martin Owen. Mister Smith Entertainment have launched worldwide sales at the European Film Market.

Tinsel Town was commissioned and developed by Sky in association with Future Artists Entertainment. Mister Smith Entertainment will launch worldwide sales at the upcoming European Film Market.

Julia Stuart, Director of Original Film at Sky says: “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome such a phenomenal array of talent to Tinsel Town. With screen legends like Sir Derek Jacobi and Meera Syal, as well as the incredible talent of Mawaan Rizwan, Alice Eve, James Lance, Lucien Laviscount alongside the comedic energy of Katherine Ryan, Danny Dyer Jason Manford, and Asim Chaudhry, this cast is truly something special. Their chemistry and unique performances will bring an extra layer of magic, mischief, and heart to what promises to be a festive treat for Sky audiences. We can't wait to share it with the world later this year.”

David Garrett of Mister Smith Entertainment says: “This is a delightfully funny and heartwarming movie with the kind of broad commercial appeal which has immediately resonated with the international buyers and ticks all the right boxes. It is going to be a fun ride.”

Matt Williams of Future Artists Entertainment adds: “I couldn't be more thrilled with the incredible ensemble we've put together for this film - every actor brings such heart and magic to the story, and together, they’ve created something truly special.”