BAFTA 2022: Rebel Wilson announced as host for this year's film awards ceremony

Rebel Wilson has been announced as the host of this year's EE British Academy Film Awards, which are set to take place on Sunday, Mar. 13, 2022.

The ceremony is returning to London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall and will be broadcast live on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer for those tuning in at home.

Speaking about the opportunity, Rebel Wilson said: "I am very honored to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where Covid will no longer exist because it will clearly have been canceled by then. It's going to be so much fun! I don't wanna put any pressure on this - I know I'm not going to be funny because I am no longer fat. And besides, I'm not going to 'sweat-it' with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can't sweat... or cause offense to people because of my adorable Australian accent."

She added: "So basically I'll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we'll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean ‘bond’. This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as Harry Potter and not such as Cats. Everybody's going to love it, I'm sure! See you guys in March!”

Prior to this, Rebel Wilson gave a hilarious presentation for the Best Director BAFTA award in 2020, so she's no stranger to hosting duties!

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA added: "We are delighted to welcome Rebel Wilson as this year's host of the EE British Academy Film Awards. Rebel has stolen the show at several previous Film Awards, and we’re hugely excited to see her bring her fantastic charisma and humor to the whole show as we celebrate the very best in film.

"We would also like to thank Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary who did a truly wonderful job hosting last year’s ceremony in exceptionally challenging circumstances and we look forward to working with them again in the future."

The BAFTA nominations longlist has been officially revealed and includes the likes of The Power of the Dog, Lamb, Titane, and Dune across a number of categories. 217 films were submitted for consideration, and they're currently in the process of choosing the final list which will be revealed at a later date.

The 75th EE British Academy Film Awards will air on BBC1 on Sunday, Mar. 13.