‘Harry Potter’ 20th anniversary: Every TV, movie special celebrating the franchise

It was 20 years ago this month (Nov. 16 to be exact) since the world was introduced to the first film in the Harry Potter franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (or Philosopher's Stone for anyone in the U.K.). Twenty years since we were introduced to the trio Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and the rest of the cast; 20 years since we heard John Williams’ iconic score; and 20 years since fans got their first actual look at the magical place of Hogwarts.

The film world of Harry Potter has expanded since the first film to include nine other movies (including the spinoff franchise Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them). Of course Harry Potter has also expanded into other areas of entertainment, from Broadway to theme parks to massive internet communities.

Safe to say then that there will probably be a fair amount of people excited to celebrate Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary, and those behind the franchise don’t look like they are going to disappoint. Here are all of the TV and movies specials, screenings and more for the Harry Potter 20th anniversary.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses

Think you know everything there is to know about Harry Potter, well then you’ll be able to put that to the test with the new special quiz show, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. The show will be a four-week competition between teams representing Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff, all vying for the Tournament of Houses championship trophy (as well as a prize package); Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren is set to host.

However, there will also be a companion digital quiz to the game show that will allow fans at home to test their knowledge, with three separate quizzes to launch on Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will debut on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, broadcasting simultaneously on TBS and Cartoon Network for U.S. audiences and continue for four weeks until Dec. 19. At this time there are no announced plans for the game show to be shown internationally, but if you want to tune in you can always check out a VPN.

At some point, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is expected to debut on HBO Max, but that won’t be until 2022.

Harry Potter marathon on SyFy

The SyFy network has planned a Harry Potter movie marathon to take place all week (Nov. 8-16), including an all-day Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone marathon on Saturday, Nov. 16, its official anniversary.

Here is a breakdown of the full SyFy Harry Potter marathon:

Nov. 8

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 4:30-8:05 p.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 8:05 p.m.-midnight ET

Nov. 9

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 3-6:55 p.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 6:55-10 p.m. ET

Nov. 10

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 3:25-6:30 p.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 6:30-10 p.m. ET

Nov. 11

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 4:25-8 p.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 8-11:05 p.m. ET

Nov. 12

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 1-4:05 p.m. ET

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 4:05-7 p.m. ET

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 7-10 p.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 11 p.m.-3 a.m. ET

Nov. 13

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 8-11:33 a.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 11:33 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 6:30-10 p.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 10 p.m.-1:05 a.m. ET

Nov. 14

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 8-11:01 a.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 11:01 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2:30-5:31 p.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, 5:31-9 p.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, 9 p.m.-12:13 a.m. ET

Nov. 15

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, 12:13-3:05 a.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, 1:30-5 p.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, 5-8:20 p.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, 8:20-11:15 p.m. ET

Nov. 16

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 7:57-11:28 a.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 11:28 a.m.-2:59 p.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2:59-6:29 p.m. ET

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 6:29-10 p.m. ET

Where to stream Harry Potter movies

If you want to have your own Harry Potter movie marathon (or if you just don’t have access to SyFy), all Harry Potter movies are available to stream online right now. However, you do need to pay attention to what service they are on.

For most of 2021, all eight Harry Potter films have been switching back and forth between HBO Max and Peacock. But, streamers are in luck, as of publication (Nov. 8), all of the Harry Potter films are available on both HBO Max and Peacock (you need to be a Peacock Premium subscriber though to get it on the latter streaming service).

Harry Potter reunion

Rumors are swirling that a Harry Potter cast reunion, a la the Friends reunion from this past summer, is in the works. The U.K.’s The Sun reports that many of the cast (including the main trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint) have been invited to Warner Brothers Studio Tour London to film a reunion special later in November. The Sun does stress that nothing is definitive, as the producers are keeping things tight lipped.

If it were to come to pass, it would be practically impossible (barring some Time-Turner level magic) for any reunion special to be available in time for the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 20th anniversary, but maybe an official announcement that something is down the pipe could be in order.

Best Harry Potter Moments

WizardingWorld.com is an online hub (created by Warner Bros. and Pottermore) for Harry Potter fans to enjoy things like quizzes, articles and other special features. So, of course, they are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter, selecting 20 key moments from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, unveiling a new one every week (they began in August), along with special features and videos detailing the moments.