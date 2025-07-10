Beyond the Gates spoilers: Nicole makes a big mistake that benefits Leslie?

It should go without saying that there’s no love lost between Beyond the Gates’ Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) and Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant).

Want more soap stories? Be sure you sign up for our official newsletter, What to Watch Soapbox. We talk spoilers, get into some of our favorite (and least favorite moments from the week) and don't shy away from sharing our opinion on daytime drama's biggest storylines.

Not only did Leslie sleep with Nicole’s husband and produce a child in Eva (Ambyr Michelle), but the new soap villain also made a point of revealing this information in the most public way possible at Nicole and Ted’s (Keith Robinson) anniversary party.

Adding insult to injury, Leslie has remained in Fairmont Crest to be a thorn in Nicole’s side, often taunting the good doc about her former fling with Ted. Leslie popping up all around town serves as a constant reminder of Ted’s infidelity, making it even more difficult for Nicole to entertain the possibility of forgiving her husband and reconciling (for now, they’re officially separated).

With all that being said, it’s not hard to imagine Nicole and Leslie having a faceoff in the near future. Every person has a breaking point, and we suspect Nicole is quickly reaching hers.

Trisha Mann-Grant, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

We can picture Leslie approaching Nicole on the wrong day and the wrong moment, and Nicole unleashing on her, unable to contain all of her frustration. In good soapy fashion, we envision this confrontation happening maybe in the hospital stairwell. After some harsh words are exchanged, things then get physical. Before you know it, one thing leads to another, and Leslie goes sailing down the stairs.

In the aftermath of such a scenario, Nicole may claim the fall was an accident. However, again in soapy fashion, there appears to be a lack of hospital camera footage to back Nicole’s story, leaving her in some legal hot water. It may sound ironic, but at that point, would Nicole need Leslie’s confirmation that her tumble down a flight of stairs was an accident? Would Leslie give it? We think there’s a world where Leslie helps Nicole, but it’s likely to come at a big cost.

Colby Muhammad, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Kat (Colby Muhammad) and Jacob (Jibre Hordges) are currently determined to see Leslie thrown in prison for the attempted murder of Laura (Destiny Love). It seems like the walls are closing in on Leslie, but if she gains leverage over Nicole, will Leslie press Nicole to make sure the investigation goes away to ensure Nicole’s own freedom?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kat would probably throw the investigation if that spares Nicole a stint in prison. And Jacob might be a Boy Scout, but he may not want to rock the boat with Naomi (Arielle Prepetit) and the rest of the Duprees by locking up Nicole (although we know he had no problem arresting Dani [Karla Mosley] after that wedding incident).

This is all a theory for now, but one we have to consider. It’s time Nicole taps into her dramatic side and Leslie sets her sights on a get-out-of-jail-free card. We like Leslie, so we don’t want her hauled off to the pokey.