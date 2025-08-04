Beyond the Gates spoilers: Leslie forms a new alliance to win Ted?

From the moment Beyond the Gates’ Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) revealed to all of Fairmont Crest about her affair with Ted (Keith Robinson), it’s become painfully obvious that despite all her ranting about how wrong he treated her and Eva (Ambyr Michelle) in the past, Leslie desperately wants to reunite with her former flame.

Whenever Leslie and Ted are in the same room, she’s practically throwing herself at him. Unfortunately for her, he’s yet to take her bait, and unfortunately for him, she’s proven she is not the type to give up.

Ted has made it perfectly clear that he is only focused on reuniting with Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix). But Nicole has maintained, especially in light of the Martin (Brandon Claybon) revelation, that she has no desire to save her marriage. Additionally, in the Beyond the Gates preview clip for the week of August 4, Nicole finds herself in the company of Ted’s business partner, Dr. Carlton Fitzgerald (Robert Christopher Riley). He puts a smile on her face and goes so far as to ask her out. Check out the clip:

Preview for next week's #BeyondTheGates #BTG pic.twitter.com/HoVMEf6kxxAugust 1, 2025

After watching the clip, it dawned on us. We can imagine a scenario in which Leslie catches Nicole and Carlton in an intimate moment, and Leslie comes up with the idea to partner with Carlton to officially break up Nicole and Ted. While Carlton may initially reject any pitches from Leslie to work with her to officially put a seal of divorce on Nicole and Ted’s marriage, he could wind up changing his tune if Nicole starts to appear as if she’ll forgive Ted.

Now, what could a Leslie and Carlton alliance look like? Well, perhaps it’s Leslie and Carlton working together to ensure there are more occurrences where Nicole catches Leslie around Ted or the two entangled in a kiss, or them working with each other to make sure Ted catches Nicole in romantic instances with Carlton.

Should our hunch prove correct, then we have to also assume the day would come when Carlton would deeply regret partnering with Leslie. The woman is unpredictable and has a habit of going dangerously rogue. Let’s not forget, this is the same soap villain who ran an innocent Laura (Destiny Love) off the road.

So what do you think? Is a Leslie/Carlton partnership on the way? For that matter, might Carlton and Nicole become an item?

