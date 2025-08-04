Netflix has the movie De Niro and Pacino reunited for — and they were robbed of an Oscar

It guarantees more than a new movie. Martin Scorsese's name on the credits means a cinematic event, a genuine experience. And, while the reasons may vary from movie to movie, he always attracts huge interest and audiences to match.

One of his biggest titles in recent years is ready and waiting to be relished all over again on Netflix — and it’s one that proves that gangster sagas never grow old.

The Irishman hit the headlines before its release towards the end of 2019. The anticipation of the latest from one of modern cinema’s finest directors soared when the news broke that lead actor Robert De Niro would be “de-aged” during the film.

And the debate gathered even more momentum once it was released. The running time was 3 hours and 29 minutes. Cue a conversation about over-long movies. And there was the cast itself. De Niro and Pacino reunited for the first time since Michael Mann’s Heat (1995) and Scorsese bringing back the formidable Pacino/Pesci double act from the legendary Goodfellas (1990). It promised much.

The Irishman | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Based on Charles Brandt’s 2004 book "I Heard You Paint Houses", the film was the story of “fixer” Frank Sheeran (De Niro), the Irishman of the title, and his reputed involvement in the murder of union boss, Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino). Told by Frank in his 80s, it takes us through his life, starting with his wilder years during World War Two, a chance meeting with crime boss Russell Bufalino (Pesci) and a telephone introduction to Hoffa, which gave the original book its title. It’s mob-speak for killing people.

Throughout decades filled with volatile characters, including the deeply sinister Tony Pro (Stephen Graham), Frank is the ultimate survivor, one who takes pride in his work but also feels the weight of regret.

The great cast includes Joe Pesci (Image credit: Netflix)

After a brief cinema release, the movie moved to Netflix and seven days later had been viewed by 26.4 million accounts around the world, giving the streamer one of its most successful opening weeks ever. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a glowing 95%, while reviews were equally favourable, highlighting Pacino’s exuberant performance and the overall reflective tone. Made by an aging filmmaker, this was a movie about growing old and had the same haunting quality as the memories that its main character couldn’t shake off. And the runtime turned out to be an advantage, taking its time with a complex, sprawling story which built up to a harrowing final hour.

Award nominations flowed in but despite 12 Oscar nods, it came away empty-handed on the night.

Stephen Graham makes a big impression (Image credit: Netflix)

Alongside the star names was a powerful supporting cast, boasting Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Anna Paquin, Bobby Canavale and Stephen Graham. This was the British actor’s second film for Scorsese after Gangs Of New York in 2002, but he’s no stranger to mobster roles. Al Capone in TV’s Boardwalk Empire, Hayden Stagg in Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders and Babyface Nelson in 2009’s Public Enemies are all on his resume, but this is an actor who is impossible to typecast. Low budget movies like 2021’s blistering Boiling Point (he was in the original short and went on to appear in the TV series) and ventures into Marvel territory with the two Venomsequels give just a hint of his extraordinary range. He’s gone from “that guy” to being in just about anything worth watching.

Most recently, he’s reunited with Steven Knight for A Thousand Blows, the action- packed boxing drama set in Victorian London’s East End. Based on the rise to fame of real-life Jamaican boxer Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby), it traces his involvement with the notorious all-women Forty Elephants Gang and sinister bare-knuckle boxer Sugar Goodson, played by Graham. It’s a tailor-made role for this powerhouse actor who never gives less than his all.

Stephen Graham in A Thousand Blows (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The show arrived at the start of this year, receiving 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, and was unusually filmed back-to-back with season two, so fans of the gritty drama knew from the outset that it would be back – and soon. Word is that autumn of this year is looking increasingly likely.

All of which means that audiences won’t have too long to wait to immerse themselves in the fall-out from Hezekiah’s big fight, one where he didn’t get the prize money. And, after the savage beating Sugar handed out to his brother Treacle (James Nelson-Joyce), their feud will inevitably run deeper. And, while Knight is staying tight-lipped about the storyline, he’s hinted that “the stakes will be higher”.

There’s no confirmation of more episodes post-season two, but everything points to the idea of more from this particular universe getting the thumbs up from the writers and actors. It’s a good omen.

The Irishman is on Netflix in the US and the UK.

All episodes from season one of A Thousand Blows are on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.