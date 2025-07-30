Line of Duty star's hit detective drama gets season 2 release date after nearly three-year wait
Adrian Dunbar returns in the Lancashire-set crime drama
Adrian Dunbar's hit detective drama Ridley will return for a second season on Sunday, August 10, at 8 pm on ITV1, it has finally been revealed by the broadcaster.
The first series won rave reviews when it went out nearly three years ago.
Ridley season 2 will see the Line of Duty actor again star as Alex Ridley, the retired cop turned police consultant. He will resume his partnership with former protégée DI Carol Framan (played by Unforgotten's Bronagh Waugh), who is now in charge of investigations.
Joining the cast is Taggart legend John Michie, who’s just been seen in Karen Pirie season 2. He plays debonair jeweller Harry, whom Ridley vies with for Anne’s (Shetland’s Julie Graham) attention.
Teasing the plot, the makers say: "Ridley starts to investigate when a jewellery heist turns violent and the thieves take off with their stolen loot. After an interested party is killed in broad daylight, Ridley and Carol have a race against time to discover the identity of the criminal mastermind behind the whole operation. Will the team be able to bring them to justice before more blood is spilled?"
Also back are Terence Maynard (Time, Coronation Street) as DCI Paul Goodwin, George Bukhari (Years and Years, The A Word) as DC Darren Lakhan, and Georgie Glen (The Crown, Call the Midwife) as pathologist Dr Wendy Newstone.
Guest stars in episode one include John Henshaw (The Long Shadow) and Christine Bottomley (Domina).
Talking about the vibe of Ridley, considered one of the best ITV dramas of recent times, Adrian previously told us: "This show’s slightly darker than some of the other things that are out there, and a bit grittier. I think it being set in the north of England helps in that respect."
Ridley is written and created by award-winning writer Paul Matthew Thompson, one of the lead writers on Vera.
Ridley season 2 will begin on August 10, at 8 pm on ITV1.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
