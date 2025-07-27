The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora leads Lifetime's Vicious Murder tonight

Always leave it to Lifetime to add a little suspense to your Sunday nights, and tonight's new thriller is sure to do just that: Premiering Sunday, July 27 at 8pm Eastern Time, Vicious Murder is the latest addition to the crime-loving channel's ever-expanding catalogue of gripping thriller titles.

Having first streamed over on Tubi in October 2024, Vicious Murder gets a primetime spotlight tonight, with a cast led by The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora (who joins a long line of Housewives personalities that have segued into Lifetime stardom, including NeNe Leakes, Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna). Per Lifetime, the official logline reads: "With his crypto empire on the brink, a businessman conspires to murder his wife and steal her fortune but uncovers a web of deception in the process."

Along with actress-singer Drew Sidora as Riley Maywood, the Vicious Murder cast also includes Tremayne Norris as Nathan, Arica Adams as Bianna, Andre Chetverikoff as Calvin, Stephen Barrington as Jesse, Kim Flowers at Katelyn, Apryl Jones as Chrissy, Masika Kalysha as Sandra, Brandon Joseph as Detective Ramsey, Tomek Kosalka as Bernie, Francis Nuovi as Kevin, Loren Paul as Police Harris, Anton Peeples as Detective Duncan. The 90-minute mystery was directed by Chris Stokes, with a screenplay co-written by Stokes and Marques Houston.

To tune into the premiere of Vicious Murder tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Vicious Murder will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, July 28.

Vicious Murder | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer of Vicious Murder before tuning into the gripping thriller tonight on Lifetime at 8pm ET.