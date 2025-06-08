Lifetime's latest thriller Seduced by His Lies premieres tonight

These days, the real estate market is a real pain, but it's nothing compared to the property mess that's the focus of Lifetime's latest thriller Seduced by His Lies, which premieres tonight, June 8 at 8pm Eastern Time.

Led by Lauren Lee Smith (Departure, Frankie Drake Mysteries) as Terri Thorne and Christopher Russell (When Hope Calls, Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story) as Marcus Keller, the 90-minute mystery centers on a woman who returns home from an extended work trip overseas to find a mysterious yet captivating stranger living in her recently purchased town home.

"Both believing they’ve fallen victim to a real estate scam, the duo team up to expose the criminals. Their passionate pursuit for justice sparks a scorching attraction, blurring the lines between desire and danger," reads the movie's official description, per logline. "As they plunge deeper into the treacherous underworld of the scam, their shared mission evolves into a seductive dance, where the boundaries between vengeance and passion become dangerously entangled."

"Unbeknownst to her, their relentless investigation exposes a labyrinth of chilling lies that transcends her darkest nightmares," the synopsis continues. "With every twist and turn, suspicion falls on everyone from the conniving realtor to the deceitful lawyer."

Along with Smith and Russell, the Seduced by His Lies cast includes Diana Salvatore as Anna Carlson, Dillon Casey as Detective Hewitt, Darlene Cooke as Julia, Simon Wong as Brian Armitage, Ashley Rains as Isabella Martin, Andrew Moodie as Officer Cordell, Stephannie Hawkins as Helen Barker and Claudia Hamilton as Nicole.

To tune into the premiere of Seduced by His Lies tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online via a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Seduced by His Lies will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, June 9.