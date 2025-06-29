Lifetime's latest thriller My Sister's Double Life premieres tonight

Want to chase away your Sunday Scaries with some dark secrets, dangerous twists and good old familial drama? Lifetime's latest thriller, My Sister's Double Life, should give you all that and more to kick off your week on the right (or is it fright?) track.

Premiering tonight, June 29 at 8pm Eastern Time on the crime-loving Lifetime network, the gripping new drama stars Sarah Grey (Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement; Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between) as Chelsea, a woman desperate to track down her missing sister when her search lands her in danger with the very kidnapper who took her sibling.

"When Chelsea’s sister vanishes after a late night shift at a diner, she has to convince the police to believe someone’s taken her," reads the movie's official, per Lifetime. "As she races against the clock, she discovers not only her sister’s life in danger, but the captor is now after her…and they’ll stop at nothing until both women are dead."

Along with Sarah Grey, the My Sister's Double Life cast includes Amalia Williamson as Hayley, Anna Hopkins as Sheryl, Nathan Dales as Josh, Cody Ray Thompson as Tim, Sarah Grey as Chelsea, Gabriel Davenport as Leo, Rod Wilson as Tony, Watson Rose as Miranda, Maia Alvina as Officer Simms, Dylan Mask as Cam, Jorge Molina as Sergeant Dore. The new title is directed by Marta Borowski (Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini; Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees), with a script penned by Jessica Landry (Killer Body Count, A Widow Seduced).

My Sister's Double Life premieres on Lifetime tonight, June 29 at 8pm Eastern Time—to tune in, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: My Sister's Double Life will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, June 30.