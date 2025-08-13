Butterfly episode 3 recap: David's closest ally is killed as his family comes together

By the third episode of Butterfly, we've settled into the rhythms of this new Prime Video series: our main character David and his estranged daughter Rebecca are fleeing across South Korea to escape the country while evil intelligence agency Caddis pursues them.

Butterfly episode 3, entitled 'Busan', takes us to the half-way point of this six-part thriller series, and it came out with all the others on Wednesday, August 13.

As the title tells, David and Rebecca have now made it to the country's second city, Busan, and they're not alone with the former's new wife and daughter being introduced right at the end of episode 2.

This Butterfly episode 3 recap will remind you of what happened in the third episode.

Spoilers ensue for Butterfly episode 3.

Train to Busan

On the train from Daegu, David Jung (Daniel Dae Kim) patches up his wounds and calls the friend who's making him his fake passports, telling him that they need to be ready for tonight. They arrange to meet in a market in Busan.

Meanwhile in the train carriage Rebecca (Reina Hardesty) pours scorn on David's new wife Eunju (Tae Hee Kim) and daughter Minhee, upset that her father moved on so fast after faking his death. She finds David to confront him but he says they'll talk about it later, and need to get to a safehouse in Busan first. She points out that Caddis will storm the train at its next stop but he has a plan.

Over in Caddis HQ Juno (Piper Perabo) calls the assassin, telling him off for not getting David. But then Caddis has an outage in their systems: turns out that whoever they get their satellite feed from pulled access after realizing that the agency was involved in the conflict in the train station at the end of episode 2.

Back to the train: David pulls its emergency stop and they get off the train, several kilometers from the stop. They go to a truck depot and hitch-hike to get a ride to Busan but knowing that they're being pursued, David smears some blood on a different truck. The assassin gets to the depot but pulls over and stops the wrong truck, giving the vehicle carrying David and his family leeway to escape.

Strange birthday present

Eventually the family arrives at David's Busan safehouse which he says is clean. There's a brief scare as someone is lurking around but it turns out to be a local man whom David pays to upkeep the place.

The senator we met last episode, George Dawson (Charles Parnell), meets Juno with social media posts of her son Oliver (Louis Landau) at a party. He's talking to a young man who's the son of a property magnate... and a CIA asset, and who died that same evening. It's drawn the attention of the CIA and George wants to talk to Oliver.

Juno tells this to her son, chastising him and blaming him for if Caddis shuts down. He wants to be trusted more but she says he's not as good as Rebecca. Still, he convinces her to let him into the field in order to pursue Rebecca.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Back at the safehouse, Rebecca is showing Minhee how to load a gun which freaks out Eunju. David intervenes to make them get along but Minhee runs away, forcing her father to play hide and seek with him. Rebecca watches enviously.

Somehow, the assassin has found David's friend's noodle bar. He attacks the man and, upon realizing that he won't give David up, kills him. The assassin finds the man's notes on the meeting time as well as the fake passports David was due to receive.

It's Minhee's birthday and David wants them to make a cake, but Minhee only wants to participate if Rebecca joins in. They do but David mentions a game that he and Rebecca used to play when she was small, called (like the show) 'butterfly' which upsets her and she storms off. David wants to comfort her but has to pick up the passports.

A fight in the docks

Juno passes George intel in the case he's investigating: the assassination of the Russian ambassador, pinning it all on Rebecca. However she insists that Caddis had nothing to do with the other case that the CIA is investigating.

David goes to the market at the meeting time and starts to notice agents, including Oliver, so he leaves. However the assassin sees this and he, along with the Caddis agents, tracks David back to the safehouse. David knows they should go and so the family escapes just in time, as the agents arrive.

However when David goes to the nearby docks and bribes a fisherman to take them to a nearby island, the Caddis agents pursue. Eunju and Minhee hide while Rebecca engages the agents in a firefight and David lays a trap. He sets off a gasoline explosion which takes out most of the troops except the assassin, Oliver and one other man who give chase.

David gets into a fight with the assassin and nearly gets killed by fishing machinery but gets the drop on the assassin and shoots him, knocking him into the harbor. He goes to the room where his wife and daughter are hiding and kills the agent who's trying to break in.

Rebecca fights Oliver and when the man's gun jams, he tries to run, but is knocked out by David. David prepares to execute Oliver but the boy admits that Juno set him up nine years prior when he had to go on the run. David calls Juno to scold her for this and then to kill Oliver when she can hear it; he points his gun to the boy's head and shoots, but we don't see whether he actually shot Oliver or not.