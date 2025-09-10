Prime Video adds 'juicy psychological thriller' starring Robin Wright based on bestseller

Prime Video has added The Girlfriend, a new psychological thriller series starring Robin Wright and based on the bestselling debut novel by Michelle Frances.

The House of Cards star legend plays Laura, a woman with a glittering career, a loving husband, a beautiful home, and her precious son, Daniel (Laurie Davidson). She has it all. But then Daniel brings home his beautiful new girlfriend, Cherry (Olivia Cooke), and Laura grows convinced that she’s not all she seems.

The glossy trailer (below) hints that Laura and Cherry go to war, with Laura telling Daniel that he has to choose one of them!

The Girlfriend - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Robin, who also directs, promises there are lots of twists to keep thriller fans hooked. "I’m thrilled to be directing and acting in this wildly delicious psychological thriller filled with plot twists and surprising character turns, and to be working with such talented actors, Olivia and Laurie, and an overall amazing cast and crew... so excited."

Laura believes her son is being manipulated by Cherry and she will stop at nothing to protect him. But is Cherry really a greedy social climber, or is Laura paranoid and possessive?

Is Cherry all she seems? (Image credit: Prime Video)

"The Girlfriend" was first published in 2017 and won rave reviews. Michelle Frances, who's gone on to write several more novels, has spoken about her excitement at having her work put on screen.

"To have Robin Wright both star and direct is beyond my wildest dreams

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"She is the perfect 'Laura' and I can't wait to see her bring The Girlfriend to the screen."

Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, adds: "The Girlfriend is a suspenseful family drama about the collapse of a mother and son’s bond, shown through relatable themes of love, greed, and power. We’re thrilled to work with Imaginarium and Robin Wright in adapting Michelle Frances’ compelling story for our global Prime Video customers."

The Girlfriend is on Prime Video now.