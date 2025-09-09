Neighbours spoilers: Elle EXPOSES a secret from the past...

Airs Monday 15 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Terese Willis (played by Rebekah Elmaloglou) has called a truce with Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) troublesome daughter, Elle (Elise Jansen), on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)



The two women begin to bond during a tour around Ramsay Street.



However, Terese is unaware that journalist Elle is determined to prove herself to the Editor of The Daily Monster.



And she's about to do so with a JUICY SCOOP about some of Terese's unsuspecting neighbours...

Airs Tuesday 16 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



The Varga-Murphy family find themselves back in DANGER from the criminal Linwell brothers...



Elle is to blame, after her article about the family's past connection to the crime family is published by The Daily Monster.



After cop Cara (Sara West) receives a threatening message, she decides to send wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and their teenage sons, JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams) into hiding...

Airs Wednesday 17 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Terese and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) are determined to save financially troubled retirement home, Eirini Rising.



There's good news when the Sunset Retirement Group agree to go into partnership with Eirini Rising.



And keep Susan on as Operations Manager.



Plus, this means we'll be seeing more of Sunset representative, Colton Keys (Jakob Ambrose).



Will Colton be keeping the Eirini residents entertained with more of his Naked Yoga?!

Airs Thursday 18 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Gary Sweet, of Police Rescue and Stingers fame, begins a guest run as Cara's dad, Greg.



Cara and Greg are reunited under scary circumstances after she finds he's been badly beaten-up by associates of the Linwell brothers.



Worried for Greg's safety, she invites him to stay with her at Number 30.



MEANWHILE, Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) finds out a secret about Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Wendy Rodwell's (Candice Leask) marriage when she is asked to help redecorate the living room at Number 26...

