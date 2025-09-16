Neighbours spoilers: Is Holly and Sadie's friendship OVER?
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between September 22 to 25...
Airs Monday 22 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Sadie Rodwell (played by Emerald Chan) is puzzled by her bestie Holly Hoyland's (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) distant behaviour on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
Little does she know, but Holly has started a SECRET affair with Sadie's married dad, Andrew (Lloyd Will)!
When Sadie challenges Holly over her behaviour, including her recent break-up with boyfriend Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson), Holly shuts down their friendship...
Airs Tuesday 23 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Things get flirty between Colton Keys (Jakob Ambrose) and a handsome stranger at the Back Lane Bar.
Colton later discovers the man is Zac Willis (Alex Kaan), the nephew of his Eirini Rising co-worker, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou)!
However, Colton is left confused when Zac later gives him the cold shoulder treatment and claims there is nothing between them...
Airs Wednesday 24 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) sees a chance to help Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) reconnect with her dad, Greg (Gary Sweet).
Greg wants to reconnect with Cara after all this time but he's just not sure how.
When daughter and dad finally sit down for a beer together at The Waterhole, Cara is surprised to discover some startling truths about Greg's life...
Airs Thursday 25 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) arrives back from New York to deal with his daughter, Elle (Elise Jansen).
However, Paul's partner Terese is surprised when he doesn't reprimand journalist Elle over her snooping investigation which has already caused chaos on Ramsay Street.
But Paul and Terese are unaware that Elle's investigation is about to put her in the path of life-threatening DANGER!
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and is co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.