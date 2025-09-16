Neighbours spoilers: Is Holly and Sadie's friendship OVER?

Airs Monday 22 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Sadie Rodwell (played by Emerald Chan) is puzzled by her bestie Holly Hoyland's (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) distant behaviour on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Little does she know, but Holly has started a SECRET affair with Sadie's married dad, Andrew (Lloyd Will)!



When Sadie challenges Holly over her behaviour, including her recent break-up with boyfriend Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson), Holly shuts down their friendship...

Andrew and Holly continue their SECRET affair on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Tuesday 23 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Things get flirty between Colton Keys (Jakob Ambrose) and a handsome stranger at the Back Lane Bar.



Colton later discovers the man is Zac Willis (Alex Kaan), the nephew of his Eirini Rising co-worker, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou)!



However, Colton is left confused when Zac later gives him the cold shoulder treatment and claims there is nothing between them...

Colton flirts with handsome new arrival Zac on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Zac interviews with Krista (Majella Davis) about a job at Lassiters on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Wednesday 24 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) sees a chance to help Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) reconnect with her dad, Greg (Gary Sweet).



Greg wants to reconnect with Cara after all this time but he's just not sure how.



When daughter and dad finally sit down for a beer together at The Waterhole, Cara is surprised to discover some startling truths about Greg's life...

Can Cara start to reconnect with her dad Greg on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Thursday 25 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) arrives back from New York to deal with his daughter, Elle (Elise Jansen).



However, Paul's partner Terese is surprised when he doesn't reprimand journalist Elle over her snooping investigation which has already caused chaos on Ramsay Street.



But Paul and Terese are unaware that Elle's investigation is about to put her in the path of life-threatening DANGER!

Terese disapproves of Elle's ongoing investigation on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Elle Robinson Returns | Neighbours - YouTube Watch On

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video