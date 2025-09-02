Neighbours spoilers: Nicolette admits her feelings for Cara!

Nicolette comes clean about her romantic feelings for married friend Cara on Neighbours...

Airs Monday 8 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Nicolette Stone (played by Hannah Monson) has been trying to avoid her married friend, Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West), on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, she is put on the spot when cop Cara wants to know why Nicolette has been messing around with her cousin Maddy's feelings again.



Nicolette comes clean and admits she has been using Maddy as a distraction.



Since she has developed romantic feelings towards Cara!

As the women have a heart-to-heart, Cara's wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) walks in to Harold's Cafe and sees the women in a heartfelt embrace...

How will Cara react when friend Nicolette admits her true feelings on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Will Remi and Cara's marriage suffer another setback on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Tuesday 9 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and her married lover, Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will), sneak off to the city for some alone time.



Despite previously vowing that their risky affair is over, the forbidden lovers start making plans for the future.

Which does not bode well for Holly's unsuspecting boyfriend, Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson), or Andrew's wife Wendy (Candice Leask)...

Airs Wednesday 10 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Taye Obasi (Lakota Johnson) decides to play Cupid after noticing that things are not great between Max and Holly.



Taye arranges a double date BBQ at the share house for him, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan), Max and Holly.



But Holly's guilt gets the better of her and she continues to push Max away.



When he wonders what's going on between them, Holly announces that she wants to BREAK-UP!

Holly wants to break-up with boyfriend Max on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Thursday 11 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Nell Rebecchi (Ayisha Salem-Towner) has decided to leave Erinsborough and move to live in Colac with her dad, Toadie (Ryan Moloney).



But the question is, will Nell and her now ex-boyfriend, JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant), part on good terms after their break-up?



MEANWHILE, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) heads off to New York.



Which leaves Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Paul's daughter, Elle (Elise Jansen), living under the same roof at Number 22.



The two women have called a truce for now.



Or have they?

Will Nell and ex-boyfriend JJ make peace before she leaves Erinsborough on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Will Terese and Elle manage to get along while Paul is in New York on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video