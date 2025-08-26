Neighbours spoilers: Aaron is LEAVING Ramsay Street!
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for what's happening on Neighbours between September 1 to 4...
Airs Monday 1 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) has packed his bags and is ready to leave Ramsay Street on today's episode of Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
Aaron is relocating to Adelaide with his new boyfriend, Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire).
Family and friends gather for a farewell party on the Street.
But before he goes, Aaron faces a dilemma over whether or not to tell Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) the truth about her husband Andrew (Lloyd Will) cheating with neighbour, Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall)...
Airs Tuesday 2 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Elle Robinson (now played by Elise Jansen) unexpectedly returns to Erinsborough from New York.
Paul is thrilled to be reunited with his youngest daughter.
However, Paul's partner Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) soon becomes suspicious about the circumstances behind Elle's return.
It's not long before Elle's half-brother, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), uncovers the SCANDALOUS truth about why Elle is no longer working in NYC...
Airs Wednesday 3 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Terese has a mysterious meeting with former Eirini Rising employee, Colton Keys (Jakob Ambrose).
Colton now works for the Sunset Retirement Group.
Colton has a tempting offer for Terese:
The Group want to buy Eirini Rising, which will help solve Terese's current financial issues!
However, the deal means that Terese's friend and co-worker, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne), will lose her job...
Airs Thursday 4 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.
Holly is still feeling guilty after her boyfriend, Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson), gave her some expensive earrings.
All she can think about is when she is going to see married man Andrew again!
The friends have agreed that their affair is over.
However, when Holly and Andrew meet later at the Kennedy house, they are unable to ignore their forbidden feelings and kiss again...
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
