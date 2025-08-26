Neighbours spoilers: Aaron is LEAVING Ramsay Street!

It's the end-of-an-era as Aaron packs his bags and leaves Erinsborough for a new start in Adelaide with his boyfriend Rhett on Neighbours!

Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) has packed his bags and is ready to leave Ramsay Street on today's episode of Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Aaron is relocating to Adelaide with his new boyfriend, Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire).



Family and friends gather for a farewell party on the Street.



But before he goes, Aaron faces a dilemma over whether or not to tell Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) the truth about her husband Andrew (Lloyd Will) cheating with neighbour, Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall)...

Elle Robinson (now played by Elise Jansen) unexpectedly returns to Erinsborough from New York.



Paul is thrilled to be reunited with his youngest daughter.



However, Paul's partner Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) soon becomes suspicious about the circumstances behind Elle's return.



It's not long before Elle's half-brother, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), uncovers the SCANDALOUS truth about why Elle is no longer working in NYC...

Terese has a mysterious meeting with former Eirini Rising employee, Colton Keys (Jakob Ambrose).



Colton now works for the Sunset Retirement Group.



Colton has a tempting offer for Terese:



The Group want to buy Eirini Rising, which will help solve Terese's current financial issues!



However, the deal means that Terese's friend and co-worker, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne), will lose her job...

Holly is still feeling guilty after her boyfriend, Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson), gave her some expensive earrings.



All she can think about is when she is going to see married man Andrew again!



The friends have agreed that their affair is over.



However, when Holly and Andrew meet later at the Kennedy house, they are unable to ignore their forbidden feelings and kiss again...

