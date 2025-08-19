Neighbours spoilers: Annalise accuses her ex-husband Sam of SABOTAGE!

Annalise is reunited with her ex-husband Sam on Neighbours!

Airs Monday 25 August 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



There's a blast-from-the-past for Annalise Hartman (played by Kimberley Davies) when she comes face-to-face with her ex-husband, Sam Kratz (Richard Grieve) on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings)



Annalise thought Sam was still in the UK and is unaware that he has been lurking around Lassiters!



When Annalise finds out that someone has been accessing her e-mails and monitoring her moves, she angrily accuses Sam of trying to SABOTAGE the jewellery exhibition at the hotel!



But is Sam really the SECRET saboteur?

Annalise accuses her ex-husband Sam of SABOTAGE on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Tuesday 26 August 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West) and her wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) are in a better place after their previous bust-up.



The family enjoy a day out together at the jewellery expo at Lassiters.



Later, when Cara begins telling the story of how she first proposed, Remi appears to remember!



Could it be that Remi's memory of her life with Cara is finally returning?

Are Remi's missing memories finally returning on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Wednesday 27 August 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) feels guilty when her boyfriend, Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson), buys her an expensive pair of earrings.



She is desperate to spend some time with married man Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) after their SECRET hook-up at the hotel.



However, when Holly and Andrew head into the city to meet at the V Bar, they are unaware that Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) has seen them together...

Aaron becomes suspicious about Holly and Andrew on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Thursday 28 August 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Aaron realises his boyfriend, Rhett Norman (Liam Maguire), was right about Holly and Andrew.



Andrew is alarmed when he receives a message from neighbour Aaron revealing he knows the truth about the cop's affair with Holly!

Later, Aaron confronts the love cheats in the backyard at Number 26.



But just as he does, Andrew's wife Wendy (Candice Leask) interrupts...



Is Wendy about to discover the terrible truth about her cheating husband?

Will Wendy find out about Andrew and Holly's affair on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video