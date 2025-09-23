Neighbours spoilers: Will Elle DROP her investigation?

Will journalist Elle stop her SNOOPING after an attempt on her life on Neighbours?

Airs Monday 29 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Elle Robinson (played by Elise Jansen) is left shaken-up after almost becoming the victim of a hit-and-run on Neighbours! (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



Luckily, Greg Murphy (Gary Sweet) saves Elle's life and gets a look at the speeding vehicle's licence plates.



Greg's daughter Cara (Sara West) and Police boss, Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will), continue their investigation into the criminal Linwell brothers.



But Cara is worried about her dad's new friendship with snooping journalist Elle.



Could he now be in DANGER again?

Cara is worried about her dad Greg's safety on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Tuesday 30 September 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) is worried that her marriage is back on shaky ground.



A visit from husband Andrew's biological sister, Gretchen (Amelia Brook), is a reminder of Wendy's past meddling in tracking down his biological family.



Meanwhile, Andrew starts to feel overwhelmed with guilt as his secret lover, Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) declares her lover for him and continues to make plans for their future...



Has cheating Andrew got himself in too deep?

Wendy is worried about her marriage on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Wednesday 1 October 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) has yet to tell her husband, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), that she doesn't want to experience another pregnancy.



Not after the devastation and heartbreak she went through when her baby daughter Hope was stillborn.



An anxious Krista seeks advice from Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who encourages Krista to come clean sooner rather than later.



So when Leo raises the subject of them having a baby together, will Krista crush his hopes with her a confession?

Will Krista tell Leo that she doesn't want to get pregnant again on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Airs Thursday 2 October 2025 at 7:00am on Prime Video.



Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is surprised when she discovers Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson) hasn't told anyone that he is now a fully qualified mechanic.



After Max's recent break-up with girlfriend Holly, Jane decides to take Max out for the day to celebrate his achievement.



But Jane also has no intention of letting Max's BIG moment go unnoticed by his friends on Ramsay Street!



PLUS, Colton Keys (Jakob Ambrose) remains confused about Zac Willis's (Alex Kaan) hot/cold behaviour.



Is there romance on the cards for these two... or NOT??

Jane wants to celebrate Max's achievements on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Is new arrival Zac into Colton... or NOT on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle Australia)

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Prime Video