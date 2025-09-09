TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, September 10, including The National Television Awards

Here's our TV tonight picks for Wednesday, September 10 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide and check out TV Times Magazine for exclusive chats and features)...

National Television Awards, ITV1, 8 pm

It’s that time of year again when all of the brightest lights in the TV firmament head to London’s O2 Arena, dressed in their finest outfits and hoping that they’ll have to make room on the mantelpiece for a new trophy when they get home. Joel Dommett is once again our host with the most, and after he pulled out a surprise musical number to open last year’s ceremony, we can’t wait to see what he’s got planned for tonight! But we’re mostly excited to see who the big winners will be – and if this could be the year that someone else manages to snag the TV Presenter trophy away from Ant & Dec. You never know…

The Rumour, Channel 5, 9pm

A wave of paranoia engulfs a small town when a mother stumbles across an online post about a convicted child killer living in her neighbourhood under a new identity. As a newcomer to the area, Joanna (Rachel Shenton, All Creatures Great and Small) wants to know more and is soon sharing the information with a group of mums at her son’s new school. But as her mission to uncover the killer’s identity intensifies, there are devastating consequences. A great cast, including Emily Atack and Joanne Whalley, get this five-part adaptation of Lesley Kara’s bestselling novel off to a gripping start. Continues every evening at the same time until Friday.

The Girlfriend, Prime Video

There’s a touch of Single White Female about Prime Video’s new psychological thriller as Robin Wright (House of Cards) plays devoted mother Laura, a successful businesswoman who’ll stop at nothing to protect her only son Daniel (The Road Trip’s Laurie Davidson) from his suspicious new partner, Cherry (House of the Dragon’s Olivia Cooke). With each episode in this six-parter told from dual perspectives, you’ll find yourselves switching sides throughout – is Cherry a manipulative social climber, or is Laura a paranoid, possessive mum? – making this well-executed drama all the more compelling. Lands as a box set.

Stranded on Honeymoon Island, BBC1, 9 pm

If you haven’t watched this yet but need a handle on what exactly it is, think Married at First Sight crossed with Survivor, with a dash of Made in Chelsea. After three episodes, we’re invested in the six couples who were matched after speed-dating and dispatched to an island in the Philippines. A meeting at ‘Couples Cove’ gave them a chance to compare their burgeoning relationships with others, leading Mae to feel upset about the lack of romance with Moray. Will that change this week? Continues until Friday.