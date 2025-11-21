TNT Sports deals – free trial, cricket fans save £66 on The Ashes

TNT Sports is the official broadcaster of The Ashes cricket in the UK, and has the rights to rugby, Champions League football, snooker and more. But where can you get a TNT Sports deal? And is there a TNT Sports free trial?

Is there a TNT Sports deal on right now?

You can watch TNT Sports live on various streaming services including Discovery Plus, Amazon Prime and .

Sign up for the annual subscription for 12 months for the price of 10 and save £66!

The "Limited Time" deal (£25.49/month) deal via Discovery Plus and Amazon Prime is ideal for sports fans.

Don't want to commit to a full year? The monthly TNT Sports plans is priced at £30.99/month. Cancel anytime.

Is there a TNT Sports free trial?

No. TNT Sports used to offer a free trial but it hasn't done so for several years.

So no, you can't sign up for a TNT Sports free trial now, and I don't imagine that'll change any time soon – certainly not while The Ashes is on.

Can you watch TNT Sports through EE?

Yes – you can get a TNT Sports bundle through the EE.tv website.

The 2025 Black Friday deal gets you access to The Ashes and 529 European football matches on TNT Sports with EE TV Sport for just £2 a month for 6 months. you can combine with the UK's best broadband technology and pay just £28.99 a month.

However, if you're in a hurry, it's best to just sign up via Discovery Plus or Amazon Prime.

Can you watch TNT Sports via Sky TV?

Customers who already have an account with BT (broadband or mobile) can add all 4 TNT Sports channels to their Sky TV and get a special offer:

– TNT Sports on Sky TV

– 24 month contract

All 4 TNT Sports channels and a Discovery+ TNT Sports & Entertainment subscription for £24 a month.

TNT Sports deals: FAQs

How much is a TNT Sports subscription? Ignoring deals, how much do you normally need to pay for Peacock? TNT Sports is typically priced at £30.99 but use the tips and deals above to slash the cost. Right now, you can sign up to the TNT Sports annual plan and save £66.

Can I watch my TNT Sports subscription from abroad?

If you're working in Singapore or Indonesia, or perhaps on holiday in the USA, you can always tap in your usual TNT Sports live stream with a VPN. We recommend Surfshark, which offers a 7-day free trial.