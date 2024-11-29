Here's how to use the Sling TV, Paramount Plus & Peacock Black Friday deals to watch Yellowstone season 5 for peanuts

The last few episodes of Yellowstone season 5 are nearly here, and fans have been... well, I'll be polite, but the word 'divided' springs to mind about season 5 part 2, which has been airing since mid-November 2024. Still, if you're a fan, you'll want to see what could feasibly be the last-ever season.

If you haven't watched the new episodes of Yellowstone yet, then it was fortuitous that you waited! There are several Black Friday streaming deals that'll let you save money and watch the final run, whether that's live or on streaming.

Depending on where you live and how you'd like to watch the Sling TV, Peacock or Paramount Plus deals will be the best pick for you. If you live in the US, there are actually quite a few ways to see the show and save. Let's get into those first:

Black Friday deals to let you watch Yellowstone live in the US

There are several Black Friday streaming deals on services that'll let you stream from Paramount Network, so you can watch Yellowstone season 5 live. For information on when each episode airs, use our guide on how to watch Yellowstone season 5.

Fubo Pro: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Fubo Fubo is a live TV streaming service which offers loads of channels including Paramount Network on all of its packages. All have $20 off your first month including Pro, its cheapest.

Sling TV blue: was $45 now $22.50 at Sling TV You can watch Paramount Network through Sling if you buy the Entertainment Extra add-on. At the moment Sling has a Black Friday deal offering you your first month for half-off.

Black Friday deals to let you watch Yellowstone on demand in the US

Yellowstone isn't on Paramount Plus' library, and instead it streams on Peacock. Season 5 part 2 isn't on Peacock just yet, and we'll have to wait until the new year for it to show up (no date has been announced, but it'll almost definitely be in the next 6-10 months), but there is a Peacock Black Friday deal that'll help.

Peacock annual subscription: was $79.99 now $19.99 at Peacock TV Yellowstone season 5 part 2 will definitely hit Peacock in the next year, and you can get an annual plan to the ad-supported tier for 75% off right now. You need to use the promo code REALDEAL to get the discount, or click this link:

Black Friday deals to let you watch Yellowstone on demand in the UK

If you live in the UK, there are actually loads of ways to save money and watch Yellowstone. The new season is joining previous ones on Paramount's streaming service, making Paramount Plus Black Friday deals the best way to sign up.

Paramount Plus is offering deals on monthly an annual plans of its two ad-free tiers (find out more about the new Paramount Plus tiers here) as well as on the Prime Video channel.

Paramount Plus Prime Video channel: was £7.99 now £3.99 at Amazon If you sign up to Paramount Plus through Prime Video, you can get the same deal as above, and this pick will be useful to people who already use Prime Video and don't want to download another app.

Paramount Plus Standard monthly plan: was £7.99 now £3.99 at Paramount+ While Paramount Plus recently split into three tier, the one that most resembles the previous sole plan is Standard. There are no ads and you can get £4 off for your first three months.

Paramount Plus Premium monthly plan: was £10.99 now £5.49 at Paramount+ Paramount Plus recently split into three tiers and its top-end one offers 4K streaming and 4 devices to watch on. It's quite expensive but this Black Friday deal makes it half price for your first three months.



Paramount Plus Premium annual plan: was £97.99 now £48.99 at Paramount+ The above deal is also available on Paramount Plus' annual plan, bringing it down to quite a reasonable price. It equals just over £4 per month which is even cheaper than the new basic plan.

Black Friday deals on Yellowstone DVD & Blu-ray

Streaming isn't the only way to watch Yellowstone. There are loads of Black Friday deals on DVDs and Blu-rays, including Yellowstone and its spin-offs. Here are my favorites: