Here's how to use the Sling TV, Paramount Plus & Peacock Black Friday deals to watch Yellowstone season 5 for peanuts
The last few episodes are nearly here
The last few episodes of Yellowstone season 5 are nearly here, and fans have been... well, I'll be polite, but the word 'divided' springs to mind about season 5 part 2, which has been airing since mid-November 2024. Still, if you're a fan, you'll want to see what could feasibly be the last-ever season.
If you haven't watched the new episodes of Yellowstone yet, then it was fortuitous that you waited! There are several Black Friday streaming deals that'll let you save money and watch the final run, whether that's live or on streaming.
Depending on where you live and how you'd like to watch the Sling TV, Peacock or Paramount Plus deals will be the best pick for you. If you live in the US, there are actually quite a few ways to see the show and save. Let's get into those first:
Black Friday deals to let you watch Yellowstone live in the US
There are several Black Friday streaming deals on services that'll let you stream from Paramount Network, so you can watch Yellowstone season 5 live. For information on when each episode airs, use our guide on how to watch Yellowstone season 5.
Fubo is a live TV streaming service which offers loads of channels including Paramount Network on all of its packages. All have $20 off your first month including Pro, its cheapest.
You can watch Paramount Network through Sling if you buy the Entertainment Extra add-on. At the moment Sling has a Black Friday deal offering you your first month for half-off.
Black Friday deals to let you watch Yellowstone on demand in the US
Yellowstone isn't on Paramount Plus' library, and instead it streams on Peacock. Season 5 part 2 isn't on Peacock just yet, and we'll have to wait until the new year for it to show up (no date has been announced, but it'll almost definitely be in the next 6-10 months), but there is a Peacock Black Friday deal that'll help.
Yellowstone season 5 part 2 will definitely hit Peacock in the next year, and you can get an annual plan to the ad-supported tier for 75% off right now. You need to use the promo code REALDEAL to get the discount, or click this link:
Black Friday deals to let you watch Yellowstone on demand in the UK
If you live in the UK, there are actually loads of ways to save money and watch Yellowstone. The new season is joining previous ones on Paramount's streaming service, making Paramount Plus Black Friday deals the best way to sign up.
Paramount Plus is offering deals on monthly an annual plans of its two ad-free tiers (find out more about the new Paramount Plus tiers here) as well as on the Prime Video channel.
If you sign up to Paramount Plus through Prime Video, you can get the same deal as above, and this pick will be useful to people who already use Prime Video and don't want to download another app.
While Paramount Plus recently split into three tier, the one that most resembles the previous sole plan is Standard. There are no ads and you can get £4 off for your first three months.
Paramount Plus recently split into three tiers and its top-end one offers 4K streaming and 4 devices to watch on. It's quite expensive but this Black Friday deal makes it half price for your first three months.
If you want to enjoy an entire year of Paramount Plus for under £3 per month, this deal is the one for you, with an annual Standard plan half price.
The above deal is also available on Paramount Plus' annual plan, bringing it down to quite a reasonable price. It equals just over £4 per month which is even cheaper than the new basic plan.
Black Friday deals on Yellowstone DVD & Blu-ray
Streaming isn't the only way to watch Yellowstone. There are loads of Black Friday deals on DVDs and Blu-rays, including Yellowstone and its spin-offs. Here are my favorites:
This box set includes the first four seasons of Yellowstone as well as 1883 and the 16-disc Blu-ray is nearly 40% off in the sales. There's also a DVD version but it's not as heavily reduced:
DVD: was $67.59 now $56.99
You can pre-order the Blu-ray or DVD of Yellowstone season 5 part 2 for a Black Friday discount, and receive it at the low price. The DVD is only $1 off though and its deal price is only 20c less than the Blu-ray so I won't list it here. The Part 1 DVD is reduced though:
Season 5 part 1 DVD: was $25.99 now $9.99
Yellowstone prequel 1923 is reduced on both Blu-ray and DVD in this sale, so you can see the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren series at 39% or 31% off.
DVD: was $14.49 now $9.99
