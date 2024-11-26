Get Apple TV Plus for free with this hidden Black Friday deal

If you've been considering subscribing to Apple TV Plus but have waiting for a sign, then consider this your sign: an incredibly Black Friday streaming deal makes the subscription service totally free for three months.

Now, this isn't an official Apple TV Plus Black Friday deal, and I think it's unlikely that Apple will offer these this year. Instead, it's offered by Roku, and it's exclusively for people who own a Roku device.

Bear in mind that Roku devices are as cheap as $17.99 right now because they too have Black Friday deals on them. So it's cheaper to buy one of these (the Roku Express is the cheapest one) than pay the usual $9.99 fee for your first three months.

I'll list some Roku deals below that you can pick from, and the company's TVs and streaming sticks alike are on offer. All you need to do to get the free three months of Apple TV Plus is sign up through your Roku device until Monday, December 2 when it expires.

Apple TV Plus isn't the only free streaming service right now as Apple Music can also be tested for three months for free if you sign up via Roku. Plenty more streaming services are available for a lower price over Black Friday like Max, Paramount Plus, MGM Plus and Discovery Plus so it's a great time to own (or buy) a Roku device.

For any more information, check out the Roku Blog posting about all of its deals here.

Roku streaming stick deals for free Apple TV Plus

Roku Express: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Roku's cheapest streaming stick is the Express, which is available for $12 off. It doesn't stream in 4K but otherwise it's a low-cost dongle to smart-ify your TV for cheap.

Roku Express 4K+: was $39.99 now $24 at Amazon If you want 4K streaming, then Roku's cheapest option is the Express 4K+ which is available $16 cheaper. It has a few extra features over the standard express beyond 4K, like a voice remote.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29 at Amazon The naming is confusing, but this is a more premium model than the Express 4K+. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR over the previous model, and has a bigger discount.

Roku Ultra: was $99.99 now $79 at Amazon This super-powerful streaming device offers you all the bells and whistles to make your video look and sound amazing, plus it's fast with loads of useful extra features to justify the price.

There are also plenty of Roku TVs on offer from the company's Select, Plus and Pro lines in different sizes, and you can find the Amazon listings for those here.

How to get the free Apple TV Plus

Once you've bought and received the Roku player, you'll need to set it up quickly to get the deal, because this only works if you sign up on or before Monday, December 2.

When it's working, set up Apple TV Plus and you'll be prompted with the promotion to try the streaming service for free.

Technically, you don't need to have bought a streaming device to make the most of this deal, so if you already own a Roku TV or stick you can make the most of it too.

More Black Friday options: