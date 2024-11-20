Will there be a Fubo deal over Black Friday 2024?
Here's what we expect, based on previous years
While live TV streaming services often cost you a pretty penny, potential customers would do well to wait until Black Friday to sign up, and we're hoping to see some sizeable Fubo Black Friday deals this year.
Fubo used a cord-cutting service that catered to sports fans, but in 2024 it's a full-blooded live TV service which lets you stream all kinds of channels over the internet. Various Fubo plans let you customize your package.
We often see streaming deals over Black Friday and hopefully Fubo will be included, to let you save money on some of its packages. There's precedent to back this up, but with Black Friday over a week out (it's on Friday, November 29), this article will have its fair share of speculation.
So here's what you need to know about Fubo Black Friday deals.
Will there be a Black Friday deal on Fubo plans?
It's fairly likely that there will be a Fubo Black Friday deal, and that's because the streamer previously has offered a discount over Black Friday. In fact, it did so in 2023, and we'll share that deal as context below.
There's no reason to think that Fubo won't offer a free trial this year, as nothing major has changed with the platform (no new plans, massive price hikes etc).
Fubo launched its Black Friday deal last year a week ahead of Black Friday, itself, so we'll have to wait and see to be certain.
Last year's Fubo Black Friday deal
Here's what Fubo offered last year over Black Friday:
EXPIRED: $40 off first month, $20 off second and third
Save $80 in total over three months of a Fubo subscription, with $40 off your first bill and a $20 reduction on your second and third. Applies to the Pro, Elite or Ultimate plan, and rolls into a standard subscription either.
Can you save money on Fubo?
In a fair rarely circumstance, there is a Fubo free trial, so if you're unsure about Fubo then you can test it out with this seven-day tester. However doing so may invalidate you from a deal, if it's only open to new subscribers.
This is your best way to save money on Fubo outside of deals.
Should you wait for a Fubo Black Friday deal?
As mentioned above, the Fubo free trial is a bit of a risk, since picking it could invalidate a Black Friday deal. So I'd recommend waiting for a Fubo deal.
If there is a Fubo deal, you'll save lots of money, and if not you'll still be able to pick up the deal anyway: win-win. It's diminishingly unlikely that Fubo will remove the trial or change its price between now and then.
How much does Fubo cost without the deal?
There are four Fubo plans: Pro, Elite, Ultimate and Latino.
Latino has around 50 channels for $33 per month and it's focused on Spanish-language channels.
The other three tiers cost $75, $85 and $95 respectively and get you 130, 200 and 285 channels respectively, with the same number of viewing screens.
