General Hospital spoilers: Trina and Kai headed to Splitsville, ushering way for her new romance with…?

Like many General Hospital fans, we were hopeful for Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Kai (Jens Austin Astrup) and their relationship. After experiencing the devastating loss of Spencer (Nicholas Chavez), it was nice to see Trina be able to meet someone we thought was a great match. Then here came Drew (Cameron Mathison).

After Kai suffered his football-career-ending injury and Drew offered to pay for Kai’s experimental surgery (that unfortunately didn’t work), Kai has found himself looking to Drew as a mentor. Especially, once Drew decided to hire Kai to work for him. But this all has presented a huge problem for Trina.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Trina loathes Drew. She correctly sees him as the corrupt politician and villainous phony that he is, and Kai refuses to accept that perception. Although the two wound up deciding to agree to disagree on Drew, Kai made a grave error in warning Drew of Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) plans after he overheard Curtis talking. While Drew appreciated the heads-up, even the congressman warned Kai that if Trina found out what he did, Trina would not be pleased. And on this, Drew is right.

We can’t imagine a world where Trina doesn’t explode on Kai for what he did. Trina’s likely to feel this is a betrayal of her father, and as the saying goes, “Blood is thicker than water.”

Kai may try his best to explain away his actions, but Trina probably won’t be able to understand. Although it’s possible that some time goes by and she tries to forgive him, we just don’t think Trina and Kai are going to make it. Whether Trina dumps him immediately after learning what he did, or waits to do it in the not-so-distant future, we just believe Trina and Kai aren't meant to be.

With that being said, because this is the soap world, should Trina experience some heartbreak, she’ll need another romantic partner. That got us to do some thinking, and we’ve come up with three potential partners.

Giovanni Mazza, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

First up is Gio (Giovanni Mazza). Although he has some kind of romantic situation with Emma (Braedyn Bruner), Vaughn (Bryce Durfee) has made it his mission to get close to Emma for WSB purposes, and we think Vaughn and Emma’s dynamic could prove to be a problem for Gio and Emma's relationship.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, it’s worth noting that before Emma and Kai emerged on the scene, it looked like Gio and Trina would become an item rather than just being friends. So with Vaughn in the mix now, and Trina and Kai having problems, perhaps Gio and Trina can finally pursue things together.

If not Gio, then perhaps now would be a great time to bring back Spencer from the “dead.” When he fell into the water last year, his body was never recovered, and yet he was presumed deceased. That left many of us assuming Spencer would be brought back at some point, so why not bring him back as Trina’s relationship with Kai is crumbling?

Bryan Craig and Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Our final guess for Trina’s new romance is with someone not on the show’s canvas at the moment. It could be a guy completely new, or maybe it could be a person who’s familiar, like Morgan Corinthos.

We know that Morgan is another one presumed to be dead, but his body wasn’t recovered either, leaving the door open for him to resurface. Trina and Morgan have never met, but we think it could be interesting to see Trina dating her best friend’s brother. Not only that, but to see how Curtis would respond to Trina dating Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) child.

As of now, all these other Trina romances reside in the realm of theory. She’s still paired with Kai. But again, #Trai or #Krina seems all but done.