End of an era: Netflix just cancelled one of the smash-hit shows that made it popular in the first place

Back before Netflix was the ubiquitous streaming service, before lockdown ensured we spent more time watching videos than looking at the sky and filmmakers were abandoning prestigious theatrical releases for the small screen, Queer Eye was one of the few non-fiction shows that really encouraged people to subscribe.

A remake of a 2003 series, Queer Eye was a makeover reality series launched in 2018 that saw five experts in different lifestyle areas turn a worthy subject's fate around by changing key elements of their life. It was lighthearted, affirming and a lot more inclusive than much of Netflix's other fare, incorporating diverse clients and LGBT+ representation.

In the show's heyday, the quintet of Queer Eye (which saw the same cast until season 9) were appearing in music videos, starring as guests on other Netflix shows (including an episode of the fantastic baking show Nailed It!) and even contributing to presidential campaigns.

Pour one out for Queer Eye though because Netflix has officially cancelled it, with the upcoming tenth season (currently in production, release date TBC) set to be the last.

In a post on its blog-slash-marketing-machine Tudum, the streamer simply referred to season 10 as being "a final season" and listed the show's accolades, including 11 Emmy wins as well as Critics Choice and GLAAD Media awards, without stating why the show was ending. On social media, the cast confirmed a day prior that production had begun on the final season.

At the time of writing, no cast or crew members have given any reason for the show ending either.

However it's hard to deny that the glory days of Queer Eye are behind it. Netflix has become a powerhouse, and it releases more Originals each week than there are days, so there's a lot of competition for attention. In addition a few behind-the-scenes controversies led to disputes and cast changes as the series went on, and reports suggest that viewership was declining through subsequent seasons.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However this kind of reality show is undoubtedly a lot cheaper to produce than its expensive TV series, and the streamer doesn't exactly have a great track record of representation beyond a few flagship shows like this.

It's the end of an era for Netflix in general, which is seeing several of its original smash hits ending. As well as Queer Eye, Stranger Things season 5 is set to close up that young adult sci-fi series at the end of the year, and the streamer has confirmed that The Witcher is on its way out with the fifth season set to be the last (we're still waiting for the release of the fourth). Squid Game season 3 recently closed out that show and earlier in the year You season 5 wrapped that one too.

Nothing lasts forever and that's certainly true of streaming shows, but I know many people who first signed up for Netflix just to watch Queer Eye — it's a shock to see it sail off into the sunset and a wake-up call that even legacy hits can fall victim to the Netflix cancellation curse.