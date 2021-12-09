'Queer Eye' season 6 — release date, filming location, trailer, and everything we know

Queer Eye season 6 is nearly here!

Netflix's reboot of Bravo's makeover show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy will finally return at the end of the year.

We last saw the Fab Five in action in a special released on YouTube in July 2021, but this holiday season they'll return for a full series of Queer Eye filmed in a brand new location.

Get ready to watch Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tan France work their magic and help a new set of people get their self-esteem back later this year.

Here's everything you need to know about Queer Eye season 6.

Although it was speculated that we might not see new episodes until 2022 due to production being halted by the pandemic, we now know that Queer Eye season 6 will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Dec. 31st, 2021.

'Queer Eye' season 6 filming location

Queer Eye's latest season sees the Fab Five focusing their efforts in a new State. As you can probably tell from the photo of the group decked out in cowboy hats, boots, and jeans, this time the five experts are headed to the Texan capital, Austin.

There, they will be in search of a brand new roster of heroes and will be transforming the lives of some deserving Texans.

'Queer Eye' season 6 trailer

We haven't seen a full trailer for Queer Eye season 6 just yet, but Netflix did release a short teaser when announcing the release date. This clip is a brand new, countryfied version of the opening credits, and sees all five experts posing and line-dancing their way around a Texan town.

You can watch this video:

Saddle up y'all! The Fab 5 come to Tex-yass on December 31st! 🤠 Grab your tissues and get comfy, because self love is bigger in Texas hunny! 💖✨ pic.twitter.com/ApdGM3LXfhNovember 18, 2021 See more

Who are the Fab Five?

Thankfully, we'll get to learn even more tips from Karamo, Jonathan, Antoni, Tan and Bobby, as all five will return for the next series.

Tan France

British-born Tan France is Queer Eye's resident fashion expert who helps find every guest their perfect fit.

Age: 38

Twitter: @tanfrance

Instagram: @tanfrance

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan is the show's grooming expert. As a trained hairdresser he helps style the guests' hair and beards perfectly to help them look and feel their best.

Age: 34

Twitter: @jvn

Instagram: @jvn

Karamo Brown

Culture extraordinaire Karamo Brown has appeared on a huge range of shows over the years. Whilst the others help contestants style every aspect of their lives and feel fabulous, Karamo helps them work through some of the issues they each face in life to practice self-love on an even deeper level.

Age: 40

Twitter: @Karamo

Instagram: @karamo

Bobby Berk

Professional designer and entrepreneur Bobby Berk styles and modifies the contestants' homes, helping to tailor their space to what they need most.

Age: 39

Twitter: @bobbyberk

Instagram: @bobby

Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski is Queer Eye's food and wine guru, and he provides nutritional advice and teaches contestants key skills and recipes they can practice in the kitchen. If you want to try out his recipes for yourself, check out Antoni's latest cookbook.

Age: 37

Twitter: @antoni

Instagram: @antoni