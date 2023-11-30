New on Netflix in December 2023: every TV show and movie
Here's what's new on Netflix in December 2023.
What’s new on Netflix in December?
Kick off the holiday season this December on Netflix with new movies and TV shows to keep you entertained all month long. We've provided our picks for the hottest movies, shows and documentaries coming to the platform below.
So what's new on Netflix this month? Let's take a look, including our top picks.
Best movie on Netflix in December: Leave the World Behind (December 8)
Thrillers in December? Yes, please! Leave the World Behind is a chilling drama featuring an all-star cast that includes Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke. A family arrives at a dreamy vacation home in the middle of nowhere when a cyberattack leaves them without any contact with the outside world. Two strangers show up and things turn terrifying.
December is also a great month to check out a collection of DC Entertainment movies previously housed on Max, including Wonder Woman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Man of Steel and Shazam!
Best TV show on Netflix in December: The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 6 (December 8)
Nothing says "holiday season" like baking, so while you're crafting your culinary creations be sure to watch Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood under the tent in The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 6. A new group of bakers show off their holiday-inspired bakes, hoping for a handshake from Paul and a shot at the coveted cake stand.
Best documentary on Netflix in December: Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (December 27)
A therapy camp for teens turned into a nightmare for the campers. In Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare we’ll hear from teens who lived through the ordeal and are exposing the horrifying abuse suffered at the wilderness camp that was supposed to offer them a chance to heal.
What's new on Netflix in December 2023
(Netflix original series identified in bold)
December 1
- Basketball Wives seasons 3-4
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Big Brother seasons 6 and 17
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Black Swan
- Blockers
- Boyz n the Hood
- Burlesque
- College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 1
- Holey Moley seasons 1-2
- Insidious
- L.A. Confidential
- Man of Steel
- May December (2023)
- The Meg
- Neighbors
- Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems season 1
- Shazam!
- She's All That
- She's the Man
- Suicide Squad
- Sweet Home season 2 (Korea)
- Taken
- Taken 2
- The Suicide Squad
- Wonder Woman
- Wonder Woman 1984
December 3
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Welcome to Samdal-ri season 1 (Korea)
December 4
- Dew Drop Diaries season 2
December 5
- Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal
- Top Chef seasons 6 and 15
December 6
- Blood Coast season 1 (France)
- Christmas as Usual (2023, Norway)
December 7
- Analog Squad season 1 (Thailand)
- The Archies (2023, India)
- Hilda season 3
- I Hate Christmas season 2 (Italy)
- High Tides season 1 (Belgium)
- My Life with the Walter Boys season 1
- Naga (2023, Saudi Arabia)
- World War II: From the Frontlines (2023, UK)
December 8
- Blood Vessel (2023, Nigeria)
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 6 (UK)
- Leave the World Behind (2023)
- Women on the Edge (2023, Argentina)
December 9
- Love and Monsters
December 12
- Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (2023)
- Single’s Inferno season 3 (Korea)
- Under Pressure: The US Women's World Cup Team (2023)
December 13
- 1670 season 1 (Poland)
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 5
- Holiday in the Vineyards
- The Influencer season 1 (Colombia)
- Se Eu Fosse: Luisa Sonza (2023, Brazil)
December 14
- As the Crow Flies season 2 (Turkey)
- The Crown season 6 part 2 (UK)
- Married at First Sight season 14
- Yu Yu Hakusho season 1 (Japan)
December 15
- Carol & The End of the World season 1
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023, UK)
- Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (2023, Spain)
- Familia (2023, Mexico)
- The Hills seasons 3-4
- Yoh’ Christmas season 1
December 18
- Mush-Mush and the Mushables
December 19
- Project Runway season 17
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I
December 20
- Cindy la Regia: The High School Years season 1 (Mexico)
- Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar season 1 (Brazil)
- Maestro (2023)
- Taming of the Shrewd 2 (2023, Poland)
December 21
- Flipping Out seasons 4-5
- Like Flowers in Sand season 1 (Korea)
- Supa Team 4 season 2
December 22
- Gyeongseong Creature season 1 part 1 (Korea)
- Rebel Moon — Part 1: A Child of Fire (2023)
December 24
- A Vampire in the Family (2023, Brazil)
- The Manny season 1 (Mexico)
December 25
- Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (UK)
- Star Trek: Prodigy season 1
December 26
- Thank you, I'm Sorry (2023, Sweden)
December 27
- Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (2023, UK)
December 28
- Pokemon Concierge (2023, Japan)
December 31
- Blippi Wonders season 3
- The Millionaire Matchmaker seasons 3-4
